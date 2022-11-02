Billie Jean King says she understands why Iga Swiatek decided to skip the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, even though she doesn’t "agree" with the decision.

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals start in Glasgow on November 8, just a day after the WTA Finals finish in Fort Worth, Texas.

Swiatek said the “situation is not safe for our health and could cause injury” due to the long-distance travel involved.

"I can totally understand her reasoning,” said 18-time Grand Slam champion King as quoted by ESPN.

“I personally wouldn't agree with it. But you know what? It's about her. She's the one that's having to deal with reality now; I don't.

“We'll miss her."

Swiatek was critical of the WTA and International Tennis Federation for not scheduling the two tournaments better.

She said: "I'm disappointed that tennis governing bodies did not come to an agreement on something as basic as the calendar of tournaments, giving us only one day to travel through the globe and changing the time zone."

WTA CEO Steve Simon acknowledged that Swiatek is "not wrong."

"This is a very tough schedule and a tough turnaround," he said. "It's something that we're already talking about to see how we can fix that in the future."

The WTA Finals were supposed to be played in China but were moved due to the suspension of tournaments in the country due to concern over the safety of doubles player Peng Shuai

Forth Worth was chosen as the venue for the WTA Finals in September.

King added: "I would have liked her to wait a little longer [to decide about the BJK Cup Finals], because you never know how you're going to do. I mean, you just don't know.

“And this is where you have to figure out for yourself what's important to you. For me, this would be a no-brainer."

Swiatek was part of the Poland team that qualified for the finals earlier this year.

United States duo Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are both competing at the WTA Finals and the Billie Jean King Cup.

"We definitely knew [it] was a tough turnaround,” said Pegula.

“But I think for me, it's more of just a good problem to have. Of course, it's not ideal.

“Everyone makes their own kind of personal decision as far as [what is] physically healthy, mentally-wise what they need to do, but hopefully, it's just for this year."

Swiatek says she is not “angry” with Pegula and Gauff for not also withdrawing from the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

"I'm not at all angry with them (Gauff and Pegula), and I never expected them to make the same decision," she told Gazeta.PL.

"But I am very curious how they will handle themselves and whether it will affect their well-being.”

