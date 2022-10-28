Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from Great Britain’s squad for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals due to a wrist injury.

However, it’s now been confirmed she will not play in the tournament in Glasgow, which takes place from November 8 to 13.

“It’s disappointing to get the news from the doctors that I won’t be ready in time, particularly with it being on home soil,” said Raducanu.

“I tried to do everything possible to get it ready in time, since my last tournament I have been working every day on physical training and rehab.

"I’ve got confidence in my team-mates and look forward to playing next year.”

Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter had already been announced on the Great Britain team, with more members to be revealed by captain Anne Keothavong.

Great Britain had lost their play-off in a deciding match against Czech Republic in April, but have made the finals after Glasgow was announced as the host city for the BJK Cup Finals.

There are four groups of three, with Great Britain drawn against Spain and Kazakhstan.

The winner of each group will progress to the semi-finals, with the final taking place on November 13.

Great Britain Billie Jean King Cup Finals group games schedule

Match Date Time (UK) Great Britain v Kazakhstan November 8 16:00 Great Britain v Spain November 10 16:00

