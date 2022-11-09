Great Britain’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals are alive after Spain beat Kazakhstan in Glasgow to leave Group C in the balance.

Kazakhstan won their opening match 2-1 against hosts Great Britain and would have secured top spot with victory over Spain.

However, singles wins for Nuria Parrizas Diaz and Paula Badosa proved decisive in the tie.

The result means Spain will qualify with a win over Great Britain on Thursday.

If Spain also win the doubles against Kazakhstan then Great Britain would need to beat Spain 3-0 and have won more sets. If Spain lose the doubles then Great Britain would qualify with a 3-0 win, while it would go down to sets won if the score was 2-1.

Danielle Collins beat Poland’s Magdalena Frech 6-3 3-6 7-6(2) to give USA a winning start.

Coco Gauff was omitted from the USA team on the opening day following her quick turnaround after the WTA Finals in Texas.

Switzerland were 3-0 winners in their opening tie against Italy.

Jil Teichmann saved a match point against Elisabetta Cocciaretto to put last year’s runners-up Switzerland 1-0 ahead.

Teichmann, who has now lost just one of nine singles and doubles matches she has played at the tournament, looked to be in trouble at 5-2 down against the world No. 65 in the deciding set.

But she saved a match point on her own serve and then broke in the next game.

Teichmann could not serve it out after breaking again, but came through 6-3 4-6 7-6(5).

Belinda Bencic backed up Teichmann’s result by beating Jasmine Paolini 7-5 6-3, before the two singles winners teamed up for a straight-sets doubles victory.

Slovakia beat Belgium 2-1 to leave qualification from Group B all resting on the final match between Australia and Belgium.

Viktoria Kuzmova beat Ysaline Bonaventure 6-2 7-6(7) before world No. 100 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova beat world No. 81 Maryna Zanevska 5-7 6-2 6-3. Belgium won the doubles.

With only the group winners advancing to the semi-finals, Australia will qualify if they beat Belgium in their second tie, while Belgium need a 3-0 win, or the number of sets won will decide who finishes top if Belgium win 2-1.

