Billie Jean King says she admires the 'brave and courageous' Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka for the way the pair have shown leadership on mental health issues.

Speaking to the Washington Post, the iconic former tennis star was full of praise for the younger generation of athletes standing up for their mental health, singling out Biles and Osaka for their actions this year.

Biles was the favourite for a flurry of gold medals, but withdrew from all but one event due to the toll the tournament was taking on her mental health and performance, and the risk that posed to her team-mates' success.

WTA Cincinnati Osaka left in tears, has to leave press conference after exchange with reporter 17/08/2021 AT 10:01

And King was quick to applaud Biles for stepping back and taking care of her mental health, while protecting her team and the sport.

"I thought Simone was very brave and courageous to talk about her truth and what was going on," she said.

She thought about the team first, her leadership, I admire that.

"She did the right thing, she allowed the team to medal, which she said they wouldn't have if she had stayed in it, so that was the right decision. I think sharing her truth was really important to all of us."

And King says she was delighted to see young female athletes lead the way on mental health in sport, and bring such important matters in the spotlight.

"Naomi Osaka had also spoken about mental health this year so it's very much on everyone's minds," added King.

'Thank you for all the love' - Osaka takes to social media after withdrawal

"It's great how female athletes do step up, and use our platforms very well. We are very courageous in that way, and in some ways we've been the leaders. As women, we've been the leaders for all these topics.

"And I'm glad we are using this platform to tell the world what is going on and what they're feeling. It's important to discuss it, to have it in the open, to help each other and know we're not alone.

"I have great faith in the young generations to make this world a better place."

WTA Cincinnati Osaka leaves in tears after agent accuses reporter of 'appalling behaviour' in press conference 16/08/2021 AT 19:29