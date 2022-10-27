In the summer of 2022, at the US Open, the tennis world said farewell to Serena Williams who seemingly called time on her illustrious career in front of an impassioned and emotional New York crowd

Knowing that they would be likely seeing the 23-time Grand Slam champion for the final time after a defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic, the ovation for the 40-year-old legend was like no other.

That a woman, a Black woman at that, would have risen to the very top of the sport and be considered the greatest to ever play the game was perhaps once unthinkable.

We’d have to go back some 70 years prior, to the moment one player saw the barriers that may have otherwise held her back and tore them down emphatically.

At the 1950 US National Tennis Championships, the forerunner to the US Open, history was made as a Black player was allowed to compete at the event for the very first time.

Standing at 5’11”, the tall, proud figure of Althea Gibson squared off against Barbara Knapp, whom she went on to dispatch 6-2 6-2.

Although she would be eliminated by Louise Brough in the next round, this wouldn’t be the last the tennis world would hear of Gibson.

Simply making it to New York to compete that summer was an incredible achievement for Gibson and not one without obstacles, not least those on the grounds of racial discrimination.

Born on August 25, 1927, in South Carolina, her family relocated to Harlem, New York when she was a toddler in a move that would begin her remarkable journey in the sport.

Picking up paddle tennis initially, Gibson became New York City women's champion at the age of 12. Eventually taking up the main version of the sport in her teens, she competed in the American Tennis Association girl’s competitions, going on to eventually win 10 titles in a row.

However, the ATA events were segregated, primarily for Black athletes, meaning she was unable to test herself against those considered the best in the game.

Gibson faced many difficulties trying to gain acceptance from the USTA who initially refused to grant her an invitation to the Nationals.

A key intervention from former four-time champion Alice Marble went some way to helping her cause however, as she wrote in American Lawn Tennis magazine, "If Althea Gibson represents a challenge to the present crop of players, then it's only fair that they meet this challenge on the courts".

The pressure told, and Gibson was finally allowed to compete at the 1950 event.

Althea Gibson in action Image credit: Getty Images

Three years later, she reached the quarter-final where she was beaten by eventual champion Maureen Connolly, but in 1956, she finally reached the summit of her sport – in some style too.

At that year’s French Championships - which would become the French Open - Gibson went up against defending champion Angela Mortimer and came out on top 6-0 12-10 in the final to become the first Black player to win a Grand Slam in history.

This was no fluke either, 1957 became the ‘Year of Gibson’ as she reached the final in Australia before winning Wimbledon.

“Shaking hands with the queen of England,” she said of the experience, “was a long way from being forced to sit in the coloured section of the bus.” Highlighting exactly how far she had come since effectively being barred from the Grand Slams, as well as general difficulties in life, due to the colour of her skin.

Following the victory, she received a ticker tape parade in New York, becoming just the second African American to be celebrated in such a way after Jesse Owens.

Althea Gibson waves to acknowledge the cheers of crowd lining lower Broadway. The 29-year-old Harlem girl, who became the first black American ever to win a championship in Britain's historic Wimbledon tournament Image credit: Getty Images

She then went on to triumph on home soil, winning the US Championship and repeating the London-New York double the following year.

"In sports, you simply aren't considered a real champion until you have defended your title successfully,” she is widely quoted as saying. “Winning it once can be a fluke; winning it twice proves you are the best."

Aside from her five singles titles, Gibson also clinched six doubles Grand Slam titles between 1956 and 1958 but soon retired from the sport, partly due to its amateur status and the lack of prize money on offer for someone of her stature at the time.

She attempted a career in golf, breaking the colour barrier once more by becoming the first Black woman on the LPGA tour.

Racial discrimination was still a factor however, as Gibson was denied entry to a number of country clubs as well as the use of facilities of certain clubhouses, forcing her to change in her car ahead of competing.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Althea Gibson, former tennis star gives her approach shot on the ninth hole of the North Shore C. C., a stern look during the first round of the Milwaukee Jaycee Women's Open. Image credit: Getty Images

Despite all the struggles she faced as a sportswoman, the impact she had could not be overstated and she achieved recognition for her tennis achievements when she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1971.

Ahead of the 2019 US Open, a crowd gathered at Flushing Meadows for the unveiling of a statue of Gibson, who passed away in 2003 – another long-awaited commemoration of the woman who arguably made it possible for the likes of Serena Williams and others to excel in the sport.

With six US Open titles to her name, Williams has won the event joint most in the Open era. Her sister Venus and Naomi Osaka have two titles each, while Sloane Stephens also lifted the famous trophy in 2017, showing the great strides Black female players have made in the years since Gibson laid the groundwork.

“The most important pioneer for tennis,” Williams said of Gibson in an interview with the WTA.

“She was Black, she looked like me and she opened up so many doors for the greatest players to come and to continue to play”.

