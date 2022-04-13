Ad

Becker says tennis cannot be stripped of all emotion otherwise the sport will risk losing its entertainment factor.

"I'm quite happy that we were allowed to play and ultimately go berserk under the exclusion of the social media and the microphones so to speak," he told Eurosport Germany's tennis podcast.

"It's more difficult for the players today. Everything is extremely transparent, too transparent for my taste. And then the question is how does the tennis authority deal with it?

"Tennis is also an entertainment sport. I don't want to see computers and machines on the court either.

"Emotions are good, a bit of blood, sweat and tears, that stimulates, that was already the case with us. But everything has a limit."

Becker believes suspending players from the ATP tour for more than one tournament could do more for altering the behaviour of players on court.

"I know how to chop up rackets or how to treat the referee badly," he said.

"That's why I won't criticise him now. But I was also punished. I wasn't suspended either, but I was punished and then you wake up. And yes, the line is thin. What else do you allow?

"The way [Daniil] Medvedev insulted the referee in Melbourne [at the Australian Open]. That makes John McEnroe almost harmless. Or Nick Kyrgios - the things he does on the court... We in our generation were also bad, but the boys today, they are at least as bad.

"If you forbid a player to play in tournaments, that's the maximum punishment. Where they are guaranteed to wake up is when they are not allowed to play in four or five tournaments."

Becker does not feel a player on the tour should vocally voice their opinion on another professional's outburst in a match.

He added: "What I don't like at all is when other players criticise that. Everyone really has to stay within themselves and look in the mirror.

"We're all not perfect, everyone freaks out sometimes and you just don't do that. I also call the tennis players team-mates, so you really shouldn't comment publicly on other people's misconduct. I think it's wrong.

"The penalties are there, they don't need to be reinvented. The question is what has to happen for a player to really be punished for weeks?"

