Katie Boulter is taking positives from a strong week at the LTA's Rothesay Classic Birmingham after her run came to an end in the last eight against Simona Halep.

Leicester star Boulter, who is on the LTA's Pro Scholarship Programme - the highest level of support for players aged 16-24 - fell 6-4 6-1 to the two-time Grand Slam champion on Friday.

Despite slight disappointment at the loss, Boulter revealed that overall she was delighted with her week at Edgbaston.

She said: "Personally, I'm always my biggest critic. At the moment it will be difficult for me to say that I'm feeling pretty good today but I can assure you, as my coach reminded me just before this, I would have signed for this two weeks ago, three weeks ago, four weeks ago.

"I cannot complain at all and I know I'm going to be very positive about this week. It's a huge step forward for me and I've played some of my best tennis.

"Personally I think I can be playing these weeks week in, week out and that's where I want to be so it's a massive step in the right direction, and only onwards and upwards from here.

"She's [Halep] clearly one of the best players out there. For me to be able to stand out there and feel like I can compete and win the match, I really did feel that if I bought a bit more game today it would have been closer and it would have been a tough match for both of us.

"You can see why she's a champion and she showed that today, and I'm sure she will many more times to come."

Action continues for the 25-year-old next week, when she heads to the LTA's Rothesay International in Eastbourne having received a main draw wildcard on Friday.

And after that, she'll head to SW19 having received a wildcard for Wimbledon.

