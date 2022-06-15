Leicester's Katie Boulter is revelling in a change of perspective after sealing the best win of her career over Alison Riske at the LTA's Rothesay Classic Birmingham.

Boulter, who is on the LTA's Pro Scholarship Programme - the highest level of support for players aged 16-24 - secured a 6-4 6-3 win over Riske, one of the best grass courts specialists in the game.

The 25-year-old has battled multiple injury issues in recent seasons and having received a main draw wildcard, she believes a lack of pressure helped her secure the first top-40 win of her career.

Boulter commented: "I think for me it was a completely no pressure match. I can go out and play my best tennis, and enjoy being out on the court.

"I think these past few years have taught me a lot, where I just want to go out there, smile, have fun and maybe not take it a little too seriously. I think that really works for my game and I felt that I did that out there, I felt very comfortable and the work that I've put in started to show. I believe it's going to come out and today it did. Hopefully I can build on that from here.

"Having gone through a lot of pain off the court, through injuries and what have you, I think it's a change of perspective for me. To be someone who is a fighter, that is my best attribute and I know I can draw on that when I need to.

"I think a lot of it is a perspective change from the past few things that have happened to me.

"It's a massive milestone, I'm definitely excited. I feel like I've gotten close to a few of the top players and never gotten over the line, and I feel like I can do. I feel like the game is there and that's what exciting to me.

"I feel like I can go out on the court and compete with anyone out there. I just need to get a few more of those under my belt and really kick on and I feel like I'll be in a good place."

Boulter's day couldn't have been much better, having received a main draw wildcard for Wimbledon earlier in the day.

And with a further opportunity to play in front of a home crowd secured, she is looking forward to continuing her grass court campaign.

"I actually found out one minute before I went onto the court. I was scrolling through Twitter and found out I got a wildcard, I feel that maybe I was drawing on that today. I'm so excited. I can't even express the words. I've already got so many great memories there [Wimbledon] and hopefully I can bring some more for sure," she said.

"I didn't play Birmingham last year or the year before that so to actually be out there on that court, I love that court, it's a beautiful court to play on, and to have a home crowd really get stuck into it, it helps me, it lifts me and I feel like they're the matches I live for and I train for.

"That's exactly why I'm out there."

