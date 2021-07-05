Cameron Norrie admitted he was disappointed with his performance during his third-round defeat to Roger Federer at Wimbledon. Norrie is the First Graduate from the LTA's Pro Scholarship Programme, which provides world-class coaching, medical and financial support to Britain's elite young players with the potential to reach the top 100 within five years. The 25-year-old who lives in Putney, just a handful of miles from the All-England Club, is in career best form in 2021, reaching three ATP Finals and picking up 31 tour wins. A four-set opening round win against former quarter-finalist Lucas Pouille and a straight-sets win over wildcard Alex Bolt saw Norrie match his third round runs at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, reaching this stage at Wimbledon for the first time. Against eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer, Norrie was making his first ever appearance on Centre Court and there were some evident nerves when he was broken early on. The Brit did settle into the match but was ultimately outgunned by the Swiss, who prevailed 6-4, 6-4. 5-7, 6-4 to set up a fourth-round match against 23rd seed Lorenzo Sonego. "I was a little bit disappointed with my level today. I think I gave a lot of free points early on especially in the first two sets. I didn't serve that well and I was missing a lot of second serve returns," he commented. "That's not the level I've been playing recently and definitely not the way I played in the round before. It was tough and obviously I think it was partly because of the way he played. He came out aggressive but I did not execute well throughout the whole match. I was disappointed, but I competed as hard as I could." Despite his defeat and disappointment, Norrie did say it was still special to play on Centre Court for the very first time. "It was amazing to play against him and to experience that and have that kind of atmosphere out on Centre Court. I loved every minute of it. "It's exciting for me to be playing matches. Therefore, we play this sport, to play on Centre Court against Roger Federer. It was unbelievable. I am sure a lot of people were following. I have got a decent number of messages from people were following from all over the world. It was amazing and just so special to play today." Despite his singles loss, the 26-year-old's Wimbledon campaign is not over. After his match against Federer, he, and doubles partner Jaume Munar shocked fifth seeds Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek 7-6(10), 1-6, 7-5 out on Court Two to seal a third-round spot.

