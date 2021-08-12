Johanna Konta has suffered another frustrating blow to her summer tennis season, withdrawing from the Canadian Open because of a knee injury.

The British number one was making her comeback from the effects of coronavirus in Montreal, and began her campaign with an impressive win over Elina Svitolina, coming from a set down to beat the third seed.

She was due to play Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals as she builds up to the US Open, but has pulled out due to a left knee injury.

In a tweet, the WTA Tour said: "Johanna Konta has withdrawn from Montreal due to a left knee injury. Coco Gauff advances to the quarter-finals via walkover, will face either (Petra) Kvitova or (Camila) Giorgi."

Konta was unable to compete at Wimbledon after a member of her team tested positive for Covid-19, and she then picked it up herself in the lead-up to the Games in Japan.

Montreal was her first event since winning the grass court Nottingham Open three months ago.

