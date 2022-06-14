Charles Broom sealed his place in the main draw of the LTA's Ilkley Trophy with a straight sets win over Jason Jung on Monday afternoon.

Hertfordshire star Broom, 24, who benefits from the LTA Top 25 programme which allows access to the NTC courts and facilities for the top 25 ranked British male and female players on ATP/WTA rankings and can also benefit from the LTA's domestic competition calendar of Pro and Prize money tournaments and a Tournament Bonus Scheme, beat Jung 7-6(9) 6-4 to reach the main draw of the ATP Tour Challenger event in West Yorkshire.

Having taken a lengthy opening set, he was pleased to close out the match in straight sets after a slight wobble towards the end of the second set.

Broom commented: "It was good overall. I played some of the big points really well, and that's obviously what swung the match. I had spells where I played really well, spells where I thought he played a bit better.

"I was up in the second set and had a chance quite early, suddenly he found a bit of rhythm. I felt like I did well to steady the ship, keep my head a bit, and played a really good game at 5-4.

"I'm really happy with how it turned out in the end, but I probably took the long way round to get there!"

Victory over Jung backs up a significant win over Gilles Simon in the opening round of qualifying for the 24-year-old, who sits at a career high of 431st in the ATP Rankings.

Broom picked up arguably the biggest win of his career by beating the former world No.6 and 14-time ATP title winner 6-4 6-1 in Ilkley on Sunday.

He now waits to find out who he'll face in the main draw, with Fernando Verdasco, Jack Sock and recent LTA's Surbiton Trophy champion Jordan Thompson all in action.

