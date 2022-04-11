Belinda Bencic fought hard to win the Charleston Open on Sunday, beating Ons Jabeur 6-1 5-7 6-4 on Sunday.

The Olympic champion outlasted her Tunisian opponent in two hours and 35 minutes to win her first trophy on clay.

Ad

Bencic became the first woman to win the event since former World No.1 Martina Hingis in 1999.

Tennis Swiatek, Alcaraz soar over Sunshine Double, but who else shone? 04/04/2022 AT 09:29

"Super proud to win the first title on clay," the 25-year-old said after the match.

"I think it was a week where I was fighting. I was two points away from the exit in the first round, and I feel like this is how you win the tournament.

"I'm just really relieved I served it out. I think Ons, she took everything from me today. And at some point I just really didn't know what to do anymore, and I think she played great in the second set ... I was just trying to fight every point.

"It means a lot, and especially this is the 50th anniversary of [the tournament], and it makes me so happy that I am among those names, especially when I saw yesterday all the former champions."

Bencic started the final well, winning 90 per cent of shots on her first serve and simply overpowered Jabeur in a set she wrapped up in 32 minutes.

The second set was more closely contested as Jabuer recovered from a break down in the second game with a forehand winner.

Jabeur saved a further two break points in the set before holding her serve to take a 6-5 lead. It was then that Jabeur was able to force a decider, sealing the set with a forehand winner down the line.

Bencic secured the decisive break at 4-3 in the third set and although she did not convert her first championship point on Jabeur’s serve at 5-3, she served out for the title, reeling off four points in a row.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

WTA Miami Swiatek 'really excited' after booking Osaka showdown at Miami Open 01/04/2022 AT 05:46