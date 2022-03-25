Eurosport expert Chris Evert said it is difficult to understand how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is affecting the nation's tennis players.

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and other Russian and Belarusian athletes face being prevented from playing at this year’s Wimbledon tournament if they fail to denounce the invasion.

Speaking to a DCMS select committee, UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston said the government would only allow individual Russian players to compete if they offered assurances they were not “supporters of [Russian President] Vladimir Putin”.

The 26-year-old said he wanted “peace in all countries” when questioned about his home nation’s military aggression, adding that he hoped any ban would be temporary, and that he is waiting for the moment when Russian players will again be able to carry the flag next to their names.

Evert told Eurosport that, while Medvedev deserves to be at the very top of his game on the court, it is hard to understand the mindset of Russian and Belarusian players off it.

"He's Russian and we don't know how the players are affected, who live in Russia, or who live in Belarus," Evert said.

"We don't know, we can't begin to understand how it's affecting them with their families in those countries directly or indirectly in harm's way.

"It's just tough to judge how these players are playing right now with just the circumstances going on in their home countries.

“[Ukraine’s Elina] Svitolina might be affected, you just don't know these players, you don’t know what they're thinking and how they're being affected. So I think we have to be compassionate with them right now while they go through this.”

Tennis has not issued a blanket ban on Russian athletes, but has prevented Russian teams from competing and individuals from taking part under the Russian flag.

Evert said: “I don't think they should be banned from tennis because of politics.

“I don't think that they should be punished or reprimanded for what the leader of their country is doing. This is where I think there is a division between sports and politics.”

After reaching the Australian Open final in January, only losing to Rafael Nadal, Medvedev ended Novak Djokovic’s 361-week reign at the top of the world rankings. But a defeat in the round of 32 to Gael Monfils at Indian Wells earlier this month saw him hand the position back.

If he makes it to at least the semi-finals of the Miami Open he will reclaim the No. 1 spot from Djokovic, who is not playing as he is not vaccinated , so is unable to travel to the United States.

"Medvedev is a great player, he deserved to be No. 1 because of his record, numbers don't lie,” Evert added.

"Does it surprise me? No, it doesn't. I think he might have been affected by what was going on in this country [Ukraine].

"I always feel like, in order to play your best tennis, you have to be in sync physically, emotionally and mentally and if they're going through these emotions it's just hard to expect them to play their best tennis.

"It is such a distraction, and they just can't give 100% on the court. I mean, I think that's totally understandable."

