Andy Murray's powers of endurance at Wimbledon meant he left SW19 with a newfound spring in his step, says coach Jamie Delgado.

Murray, 34, reached the last 32 at his home Grand Slam in his maiden appearance at the tournament since a quarter-final defeat against Sam Querrey in 2017.

Hip trouble had blighted his singles career but after receiving a wildcard, Murray beat both Nikoloz Basilashvili – the 24th seed – and qualifier Oscar Otte before succumbing against tenth seed Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

Murray questioned his future after that third round defeat but Delgado, who has worked with the Scot since 2016, reckons the physical fortitude he demonstrated means there's reason to be cheerful.

Delgado, 44, said: "He did very well physically – he came through three bests of five set matches.

"That is something he has not done in a very long time so that is something we are all pleased with..

"When he plays, people just know how much he loves the competition and how much he wants to win.

"Whether he is getting pumped up or getting frustrated I think people can relate to that a lot."

Murray, the current world No.104, was roared on by a raucous Centre Court crowd in all three of his matches under the roof.

Toppling Basilashvili and Otte prompted a wave of British tennis fever but a date against Canadian Shapovalov proved a step too far.

Murray went down 6-4 6-2 6-2 as his hopes of a memorable run to the last 16 were dashed by the free-flowing left-hander.

He is next set to be in action at the Olympic Games in Tokyo – where he will be hoping to win a third consecutive gold medal in the singles and will compete in the doubles alongside Joe Salisbury.

He's been a long-term tennis servant for his country on the international stage and Delgado, who reached the second round of Wimbledon three times during his playing career, added: "He's done so well for Great Britain – winning two Olympic golds and the Davis Cup.

"He's done so much for British tennis and in general for British sport. That gets him a lot of support. Once he gets fired up it does get the whole stadium going."

