Stefanos Tsitsipas has admitted that he was "surprised" at what US Open champion Daniil Medvedev achieved, given what he referred to as a "one-dimensional" game.

The Russian number two seed secured his first Grand Slam title in very impressive fashion to follow Marat Safin as a Russian men's singles champion in New York. But while Medvedev broke his Grand Slam final duck at the third attempt, Tsitsipas said he was surprised to see him triumph due to his style of play.

ATP Metz 'Winning is all that matters' - Murray reveals tour wins goal after Humbert victory AN HOUR AGO

”Medvedev is very consistent, a very tough opponent," Tsitsipas said in an interview with Greek broadcaster Ant1

I would not say Medvedev's game is boring; I would say it is one-dimensional.

"It surprises me that, with that kind of tennis, he manages to achieve what he has achieved."

But Tsitsipas was also complimentary of the Russian, who he referred to as the "best player at the moment; he proved it with his results."

'Don't be scared!' - Federer coaches Tsitsipas at Laver Cup 2019

On his own form after a disappointing performance at Flushing Meadows after having won the opening two sets of the final against Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros before eventually losing in five, Tsitsipas was clear that he expects more from himself.

"I consider myself as one of the best, but I also have to prove it on court," he said.

"They [the players he lost out to at the Grand Slams] are not better, but during that time they played better."

When asked if he was sure that his father, Apostolos, was the right person to continue to coach him to bring about further improvement in 2022, the Greek star was absolutely unequivocal.

"I'm 100 per cent sure," Tsitsipas said of his father still being the right fit for him.

"There is no better coach than my father."

The rule needs to change but Tsitsipas not at fault - Cube crew on toilet break debate

- - -

You can watch the Laver Cup, featuring both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev, live on Eurosport 1 , eurosport.co.uk and via the Eurosport app. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now to get yourself all set for the action from Boston.

Laver Cup 'Don't be scared!' - Federer coaches Tsitsipas at Laver Cup 2019 20 HOURS AGO