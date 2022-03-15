The first ATP 1000 Masters event of the season is taking place in Indian Wells, with eight more to come in 2022.

The prestigious tournaments carry the most ranking points outside of the four Grand Slams and usually feature all of the top players on the tour.

Ad

Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas all lifted a Masters title last season and will be aiming to do the same again this time around.

Tennis Why is Medvedev losing No.1 ranking and how can he get it back in Miami? 3 HOURS AGO

When are the Masters 1000 tournaments in 2022?

March 23-April 3: Miami Open (hard court)

April 4-10: Monte-Carlo Masters (clay)

May 1-8: Madrid Open (clay)

May 8-15: Italian Open (clay)

August 7-14: Canadian Open, Montreal (hard court)

August 14-21: Cincinnati Masters (hard court)

October 9-16: Shanghai Masters (hard court)

October 31-November 6: Paris Masters (hard court)

Who are the defending champions?

There were seven different Masters champions in 2021, with only Zverev (Madrid and Cincinnati) a repeat winner.

Hubert Hurkacz will be the defending champion in Miami after he beat Jannik Sinner in last year’s final. Djokovic will not play the tournament as he is still unable to travel to the United States because he is unvaccinated against Covid-19. Nadal will also miss out as he focuses on preparing for the clay season and a shot at a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title at the French Open.

The first clay Masters of the season takes place in Monte Carlo, where Tsitsipas will be the defending champion. Djokovic could be set to return to action at the tournament after France changed its vaccine rules while 11-time champion Nadal is also expected to play and Dominic Thiem could make an appearance for the first time since June after recovering from a wrist injury. British No. 2 beat Djokovic in Monte Carlo in 2021 and made the semi-finals, where he lost to Tsitsipas.

Zverev beat Evans, Nadal and Thiem on his way to winning the Madrid Masters in 2021. The German, who escaped a ban for hitting the umpire’s chair at the Mexican Open in February, will be hoping for another strong showing in the Spanish capital, where the high altitude can make the clay quicker than elsewhere.

The final clay Masters of the season takes place in Rome, where Nadal beat Djokovic in the final last year. Nadal has won the tournament a record 10 times and will likely be the favourite again. The 2022 French Open starts a week after the conclusion of the Italian Open on May 22. Djokovic will be the defending champion in Paris.

The Canadian Open alternates from year to year between the cities of Montreal and Toronto. This year the ATP tournament will be played in Montreal and Medvedev will be hoping to defend the title he won in Toronto in 2021. The Canadian Open is the first big stop on the tour after Wimbledon, which finishes on July 10.

The Cincinnati Masters, also known as the Western & Southern Open, was Zverev’s second Masters title of 2021. The world No.3 beat Tsitsipas in the semi-finals and Andrey Rublev in the final after he had beaten fellow Russian Medvedev in the last four. The tournament serves as preparation for the final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, which starts in New York on August 29.

Alexander Zverev / 2021 Western & Southern Open Image credit: Getty Images

The Shanghai Masters has not been held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is back on the calendar this year, along with three other ATP events in China, unlike on the WTA Tour, which has suspended events in the country due to concerns over the treatment of former doubles players Peng Shuai. The Asia swing starts with the Chengdu Open on September 26, the day after the conclusion of the Laver Cup, which will be held in London. There are two ATP 500 tournaments – the China Open and Japan Open – starting on October 3 before the Shanghai Masters, which was won by Medvedev in 2019.

The final Masters event of the season is in Paris. Djokovic beat Medvedev in the final in 2021 to gain some revenge for his loss in the US Open final a few months earlier. It is the last opportunity for players to gain ranking points ahead of the ATP Finals, which start in Turin in November 13.

Which Masters events can Djokovic play?

It looks as though Djokovic, who played his first tournament of the year in Dubai in February, will be able to return to action at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

"Novak will open his 2022 clay court season in Monte Carlo, where he won the Masters 1000 title twice, in 2013 and 2015," read a post on his official website in early March.

The French government has recently lifted the vaccine pass which requires vaccination against Covid-19. That means Djokovic also looks free to play the French Open.

'He understands' - Stakhovsky on Djokovic's offer for financial support

It is not clear if he will be able to play the Madrid Open or Italian Open. Spain has changed its rules so anyone who is unvaccinated but has recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months can now enter the country. Djokovic tested positive in December.

In Italy either a vaccine pass or proof of recovering from a Covid infection is required, although these rules may change in the coming months.

The Canadian Open, Western & Southern Open and Shanghai Masters are currently out as all three countries require travellers to be vaccinated. Djokovic could play the Paris Masters if France's rules stay the same.

Where will Nadal and Murray play?

Nadal will miss the Miami Open to ensure he is in the best physical shape ahead of the clay season. It is expected that he will play all the clay Masters events, but may skip more hard-court tournaments later in the year.

Nadal has not played the Canadian Open since 2019 and has not played the Western & Southern Open or Shanghai Masters since 2017.

Murray will miss the clay season and instead focus on training work with coach Ivan Lendl, who has joined his team for a third time.

He is a three-time winner of the Canadian Open but hasn't played since last lifting the trophy in 2015. He has also only played Shanghai and Paris once each since 2016, largely due to injury issues.

Andy Murray - Indian Wells Image credit: Getty Images

Are there combined ATP and WTA Masters events?

The WTA Tour equivalent of ATP Masters tournaments are WTA 1000 events and there are also nine each year.

Four of them are mandatory in 2022 and carry more ranking points; Indian Wells, Miami Open, Madrid Open, China Open. Three of those – Indian Wells, Miami Open and Madrid Open – are played alongside the ATP Tour events.

The China Open, and the Wuhan Open, which is another WTA 1000 tournament, are currently not being played this year as the WTA has suspended events in the country over concern for Peng Shuai.

The first WTA 1000 of the season has already taken place in Doha, won by Iga Swiatek.

The Italian Open takes place alongside the ATP event along with the Cincinnati Open, but the Canadian Open is played in alternative cities and this year the WTA tournament will be in Toronto.

March 23-April 3: Miami Open (hard court)

May April 28-7: Madrid Open (clay)

May 8-15: Italian Open (clay)

August 7-14: Canadian Open, Toronto (hard court)

August 14-21: Cincinnati Open (hard court)

Who’s won the most Masters titles?

Djokovic holds the all-time record with 37 Masters titles, one ahead of Nadal. Roger Federer has won 28.

Djokovic is also the only player in history to have won all nine events and has done so at least twice after winning the Western & Southern Open for a second time in 2020.

When and where are the ATP Finals?

The 2022 ATP Finals will be held in Turin, Italy for a second year after moving from London.

The event features the eight best singles and doubles players of the season and was won by Zverev in 2021. It starts on November 13 and will be followed by the Davis Cup Finals.

ATP Indian Wells Nadal feels 'terrible' for Osaka after incident but says heckling 'happens' 3 HOURS AGO