Alexander Zverev has made a Davis Cup U-turn and will play for Germany this week following his disqualification in Acapulco.

He was fined the maximum amount by the ATP Tour and forfeited his prize money from the tournament. He could still face further sanctions when a full investigation has taken place.

Zverev has not played for Germany in the Davis Cup since February 2019 and has previously said he would not take part in the competition in its current format.

But he has now opted to play for Germany on clay against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on March 4 and 5.

"We are happy that Alexander will be involved," said Germany's Davis Cup captain Michael Kohlmann.

"His behaviour in Acapulco was without question unacceptable and wrong. Alexander himself recognised that and apologised for it. We now want to help him as a team to get through this difficult phase."

Zverev’s return means Daniel Altmaier drops out from the Germany squad.

The Davis Cup has been revamped in recent years and the winners are now decided at the end-of-season finals held at a neutral venue.

Zverev was firm on his stance last year when he said he would not compete for Germany at the Davis Cup Finals.

“The format has to be changed and I’m sticking to that. I am someone who keeps his word. I want to win the Davis Cup, but I want to win the real Davis Cup."

The 24-year-old apologised after the incident, writing on social media: “It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behaviour during and after the doubles match yesterday.

“I have privately apologised to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable. I am only disappointed in myself.

“I am going to take the coming days to reflect on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again. I am sorry for letting you down.”

The Davis Cup qualifiers take place a few days before the start of the first ATP 1000 event of the season in Indian Wells.

Who else is playing in the Davis Cup?

There will be 116 players from 24 countries taking place in the Davis Cup qualifiers this week, with the 12 winning teams advancing to the Davis Cup group stage in September.

Zverev will be the highest-ranked player taking part, and will be joined by world No. 8 Casper Ruud and world No. 11 Jannik Sinner.

Ruud will lead Norway as they face Kazakhstan while Sinner heads an Italian team who will be without Matteo Berrettini for their clash with Slovakia. Italy captain Filippo Volandri says it has been mutually agreed that Berrettini would skip the qualifiers with a view to returning for the next stage of the tournament.

World No. 14 Diego Schwartzman is in action for Argentina and world No. 28 Gael Monfils will be making an appearance for France, having only played two Davis Cup matches in the last seven years.

Carlos Alcaraz could get the chance to make his Davis Cup debut for Spain after missing out on a spot at last year’s finals following a positive Covid-19 test.

Alcaraz joins world No. 15 Roberto Bautista Agut and world No. 16 Pablo Carreno Busta in the team. Rafael Nadal is not in the squad after his win at the Mexican Open.

Great Britain are not in action as they are one of four nations who have already secured their place in the group stage, along with defending champions Russian Tennis Federation, Croatia and Serbia.

Davis Cup qualifying fixtures

France vs Ecuador (Pau)

Spain vs Romania (Marbella)

Finland vs Belgium (Espoo)

United States vs Colombia (Reno)

Netherlands vs Canada (The Hague)

Germany vs Brazil (Rio de Janeiro)

Slovakia vs Italy (Bratislava)

Australia vs Hungary (Sydney)

Norway vs Kazakhstan (Oslo)

Sweden vs Japan (Helsingborg)

Argentina vs Czech Republic (Buenos Aires)

South Korea vs Austria (Seoul)

When are the Davis Cup Finals?

The format has been rejigged again this year after player feedback.

The group stage will be hosted across four cities (previously three) from September 14-18, shortly after the conclusion of the US Open. The Davis Cup Finals, which will be the quarter-finals onwards, will take place in a yet-to-be-announced venue from November 23-27.

The season will then finish a week earlier than in 2021.

"Players and captains were clear that they like the changes to the format so far, but want to avoid the late finish to the season," tournament director Albert Costa said in a statement.

"The decision to move the group stage to September addresses this."

