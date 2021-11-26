Dusan Lajovic suffered something of a wardrobe malfunction during his Davis Cup match against Gerald Melzer.
Having won the first set on a tie-break, the Serb found himself 2-4 down in the second and lost a point to go 0-30 down to his Austrian opponent after his return hit the net.
Lajovic immediately looked to his feet for the source of his issues and discovered his shoelace had come apart.
"Oh dear,” exclaimed Barry Millns on commentary for Eurosport. "He scraped his knee and now he’s broken his shoelace.
Not sure that one is going to last much longer
Questioning the Serbian’s shoe-lace repair technique, Barry Cowan added: "If he pulls any tighter, it’s going to snap even more, isn’t it?”
Lajovic was forced to spend the next few minutes fixing his trainer on court leaving his opponent waiting.
Unfazed by the impromptu stoppage, Melzer maintained his dominance in the set and won the next two games to level things up in the match.
However, it was the Serb who had the last laugh, taking the decider 7-5.
Lajovic overcomes Melzer in epic Davis Cup tussle
