Sweden won their first Davis Cup match of the tournament with a 3-0 win over Canada.
In the first match, Elias Ymer defeated Steven Diez 6-4 6-2, and Vasek Pospisil lost 6-4 6-4 to Mikael Ymer.
In the doubles, Andre Goransson and Robert Lindstedt defeated Pospisil and Brayden Schnur 7-6(7-5) 6-4.
The Croatians beat Australia 3-0 in their match-up, as Borna Gojo helped his team hit the ground running with a 7-6(7-5) 7-5 win against Alexei Popyrin.
Experienced Marin Cilic defeated Alex de Minaur 6-1 5-7 6-4, and in the doubles, Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic defeated De Minaur and John Peers 6-3 6-1.
France enjoyed a 2-1 win against the Czech Republic. Tomas Machac won 7-6(7-3) 6-2 against Richard Gasquet, before Adrian Mannarino came from behind to beat Jiri Vesely 6-7(1-6) 6-4 6-2.
In the doubles. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut defeat Machac and Jiri Lehecka 3-6 6-4 6-3.
