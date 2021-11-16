Dates and schedule

Ad

The group stage will run from November 25 to 28, before the quarter-finals from November 29 until December 2.

ATP Finals 'He is the greatest of all time' - Sampras hails Djokovic after year-end top ranking 3 HOURS AGO

The semi-finals will follow from December 3 to 4, before the big showpiece final on December 5.

Where is it taking place?

Madrid in Spain will host Group A and Group B, plus two quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Innsbruck in Austria will host Group C and Group F, plus a quarter-final.

Turin in Italy will host Group D and Group E, plus a quarter-final.

How to watch

You can stream the 2021 Davis Cup finals live and on demand on discovery+

Which countries are involved?

The finals will feature 18 teams in total, and this number is made up of the following:

12 qualifiers:

Australia

Austria

Colombia

Croatia

Czech Republic

Ecuador

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Kazakhstan

Sweden

USA

The previous year’s four semi-finalists:

Spain

Canada

Great Britain

Russian Tennis Federation

Two wildcards:

France

Serbia

Who has made Britain's squad?

World number 128 Broady has joined Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the five-man team.

Leon Smith’s side will get their finals campaign going against France on Saturday, November 27, before facing Czech Republic on November 28.

No Andy Murray?

“I'm not sure I deserve to play in that team," Murray said. "Cam and Dan have had a great year. Liam Broady's in and around the top 100 now and we've got very strong doubles as well.”

Murray did backtrack slightly after those initial comments, though, and suggested he could be open to playing at some point.

"Never say never, maybe I could be convinced to play,” he said. "When I was getting asked about it, I had six weeks in a row planned. I am not young, I need to rest as well. When I have played, the Davis Cup has always been physically very demanding.

"At times I’ve played matches when I probably shouldn’t have. There were many times when I was younger where I had injuries and the team and everyone knew about that and sort of made me play.

"When you’re playing for your country and stuff, there’s always an extra pressure when people are trying to get you to play because you don’t want to let your team down. Sometimes I’ve maybe not been protected in these situations in the past and it cost me. I just want to be mindful of that in the future.”

'I didn't deserve to win' - Murray after missing seven match points

Is Djokovic playing

While some believed that Djokovic may be set to call an end to what has been a long and exhausting season, Krajinovic said the 20-time Grand Slam champion had committed to representing his country at the event.

"We are going there with all the best players, so our goal is to lift the trophy, just like we did in 2010," Krajinovic told Blic.

"Novak is with us, so we are surely not going there to lose. We made an agreement to play, all of us. We are eager to get that trophy."

‘Hard to reflect on my achievements’ – Djokovic after winning 37th Masters title

What is the format?

The 18 teams will take their places in six round-robin groups made up of three teams in each.

After that, the six group winners, plus the two second-placed teams with the best records based on sets and games won, will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Each tie in the finals will be made up of two singles matches and one doubles match, and all rubbers will be played as best-of-three tie-break sets.

What about next year?

In 2022, a number of changes will take effect, starting with the fact that the finals will shift from having 18 to 16 teams.

The line up for the 2022 edition of the event will consist of:

The two finalists from the 2021 finals

The teams who finish third through to 18th in the qualifying rounds

Two nations from qualifying awarded wildcards

- - -

Stream the 2021 Davis Cup finals and the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+

ATP Finals Djokovic in stitches as he gives Zlatan the perfect welcome in Turin - ATP Finals diary 4 HOURS AGO