Rafa Nadal has said the Davis Cup takes a ‘back seat’ following Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz’ positive coronavirus test.

Just 24 hours before their opener against Ecuador in Madrid, Alcaraz returned a positive test, throwing Spanish preparations into disarray.

Reacting to the news, Nadal, a five-time Davis Cup winner with his country took to social media to highlight that the players’ health is more important than the competition.

“Much encouragement to the entire Spanish team after the news we received today," he wrote on Twitter. "When something like this happens, the competition takes a backseat.

“The most important thing is health and I hope there are no more cases. A hug to all!”

The 18-year-old, who faces a period of isolation following the positive test, took to Instagram to explain the news followed an official statement from the tournament organisers.

“I’m sad about the way that I miss such an important and super special tournament for me as the Davis Cup,” he wrote.

“I was very excited to be able to play and represent my country here in Madrid in front of my people, but sometimes things don’t happen as one wants and you have to overcome.

“At the moment I am very well, with very mild symptoms and we will see how it progresses.

“A lot of encouragement to the whole team I will be cheering and watching on television. Thank you for all your support.”

