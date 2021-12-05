Daniil Medvedev said winning the Davis Cup with the Russian Tennis Federation capped off some of the “best weeks” of his career.

Andrey Rublev had won the first singles match against Borna Gojo.

“It feels amazing,” said Medvedev.

I am more happy for the team than for myself. We have an amazing team, amazing atmosphere, and I am just happy to be part of it and to be able to bring the points that we need.

"It was a pretty amazing two weeks, because it's never easy to come here at the end of the season. A few of the best weeks of my career, and I am really happy for the team more than myself.”

US Open champion Medvedev was in superb form during the tournament, winning all five of his singles matches without dropping a set.

He was made to work hard by Cilic in the opening set of their match, but after coming through the tiebreak he broke twice in the second set to secure the win.

“Marin is an amazing player so it was a tough match,” said Medvedev.

“The tiebreak was a matter of a few points. The double fault on set point was a big mistake but I am happy to win. It was a really tough match.”

