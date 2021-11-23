Spain have suffered a late blow in their preparations for the Davis Cup finals as Roberto Bautista Agut has been ruled out of the competition with injury.

World No 19 Bautista Agut was the highest-ranked singles player in the team for the defending champions.

However, he has suffered an abdominal injury in training and has been replaced by 33-year-old Albert Ramos.

The switch means that world No 20 Pablo Carreno Busta will lead the team, with 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz potentially getting more court time than expected on his Davis Cup debut.

Spain will start the defence of their title against Ecuador on Friday before facing Russia on Saturday.

Russia have a strong team that includes world No 2 Daniil Medvedev and world No 6 Andrey Rublev.

