Andy Murray has expressed his frustrations with the scheduling of the Davis Cup - and in tennis in general - after Great Britain suffered a late-night loss against the USA in the doubles.

Ad

While there had been a good atmosphere inside the arena, the match finished at 12:58am UK time after all three rubbers went the full three sets as many fans ended up finding the finish too late to stay for the conclusion.

Davis Cup Murray and Salisbury lose late-night doubles as GB defeated in group opener 3 HOURS AGO

It was a situation that Murray felt was both avoidable and a "shame". The Brit spoke of his frustrations with the scheduling in the event, and the sport more broadly, after the match finally finished.

"We've seen it obviously at the US Open even just last week," Murray said.

"It's something that tennis needs to sort of have a bit of a think about. I don't think it looks that professional.

"There were probably half of the people in there at the end of the match that were there at the beginning. It's a bit of a shame because, well, they missed a great match.

"It's not probably because they didn't want to stay. If you've got children here, you can't stay with them. If you've got to get a bus or train home, you can't do it.

"It's not easy for a crowd to maintain an amazing atmosphere for 10 hours."

'I'm recovering better from difficult matches' - Murray reacts to win over Nava with Corretja

The tie had been all-square after Tommy Paul defeated Dan Evans in three sets, while Cameron Norrie overcame Taylor Fritz, making the doubles the decisive rubber.

Great Britain next take on the Netherlands, who beat Kazakhstan in their opening Group D match, on Friday. Leon Smith's team will then finish up against Kazakhstan on Sunday, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the finals in November.

A minute's silence was held at the start of the tie in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with the British players wearing black armbands or ribbons.

The late-night finish is not new for tennis with US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz having beaten Jannik Sinner in their quarter-final at 2:50am - the latest match of all time at Flushing Meadows.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Tennis Big Four reunite, battle for year-end No. 1: What's left of 2022 season? YESTERDAY AT 12:00