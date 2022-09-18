Andy Murray admitted that it "may be the last time" he plays in front of a Davis Cup crowd in Glasgow following Great Britain’s elimination from this year's event.

Murray, who beat Kazakhstan's Dmitry Popko 6-4 6-3 on Sunday afternoon in a match rendered meaningless following GB's prior group-stage losses to the USA and the Netherlands, won 32 of his 35 singles matches in the Davis Cup and led his side to the title in 2015 with stellar performances in Glasgow against the United States and Australia along the way.

But in his twilight years and struggling with injury and consistency, Murray’s Davis Cup selection in the coming seasons is in doubt.

He lost both of his doubles matches alongside Joe Salisbury in this year's edition, and with Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans currently well ahead of him in the ATP Tour singles rankings and Jack Draper coming up fast, Murray faces a challenge to stay in captain Leon Smith's thoughts.

While Murray was disappointed to be playing a dead rubber, he thanked the fans for their "amazing" support in front of a full house at the Emirates Arena.

“I found it difficult at the beginning,” Murray said. “It’s just hard to know how to play emotionally because you can’t fake it. I wanted to win today but, if I lose, it doesn’t really matter. That’s what I enjoy about sports.

“But it was brilliant. They [the fans] did an amazing job today. It was the fullest it had been all week. I’m glad I was able to get out there and play in front of them.

“Maybe that’s the last time I play here or get to play for Britain in front of a crowd like that.

“If it’s the last time, it’s been amazing what they’ve done for our team. The crowd in a lot of our matches has made a big difference. They’ve been some of the best memories I’ve had on a tennis court."

Murray said the thought of it potentially being his final match in the competition affected his performance towards the end of the match with Popko.

“I only thought about it at about 5-2 today in the second set,” Murray said.

“I wasn’t thinking about it before the weekend or during any of the doubles matches or anything. I kind of realised that as I was playing the match.

“I felt that a little bit at the end. I lost my focus a bit and felt a little bit emotional about that.”

Britain are set to host the group stage of the finals again in 2023, although the venue is likely to change.

However, they need to win a play-off to secure host status.

