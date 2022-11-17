Rafael Nadal has revealed his time as a Davis Cup player for Spain may be over.

Nadal has won the Davis Cup on five occasions, with the most recent being in 2019.

He was forced to sit out the 2022 iteration as injuries took a toll in the second half of the year.

The team environment is close to Nadal’s heart, but he suggested obligations in singles mean he has to manage his schedule - and that the Davis Cup could be sacrificed.

“I was not an option (for 2022 Davis Cup) because the captain knows since the beginning of the season that I was not an option this year," Nadal said following his win over Casper Ruud at the Nitto ATP Finals . “If I am representing my country, I need to do it with the full passion and full confidence and full spirit as I did in 2019 in Madrid. I don’t think this year I am able to be at that level of everything.

“Then let's see if I am able to play again the Davis Cup one day. I am not sure about it, but of course in my mind I will love to say goodbye to that beautiful competition.

“As everybody knows, I am getting old (smiling). Even if I would like to be everywhere, I can’t, I simply cannot.”

Nadal’s competitive season drew to a close against Holger Rune on Thursday, with his focus now switching to getting fit and firing for the defence of his Australian Open title next year.

Spain will be in action in the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next week. Italy, United States, Germany, Canada, Netherlands, Australia and Croatia will take on the Spanish on home soil.

There will be no Nadal, and with world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz also absent it is set to be a tough test.

But Nadal has backed Pablo Carreno Busta and Roberto Bautista Agut to put up a bold show.

“We have Pablo and Bautista,” Nadal said. “They are top players. A lot of countries would love to have those two players on their team.

“They have the capacity to win against everyone. Of course, less chances than if Carlos is there.”

