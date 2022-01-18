Day three at the Australian Open 2022 will see Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Naomi Osaka compete in the second round of the singles.

Meanwhile, a number of British players are in action as the doubles gets underway in Melbourne.

TOP MATCH – Hanfmann v Nadal

A fired up Rafael Nadal conceded just seven games as he swept Marcos Giron aside in their first round encounter. With no Novak Djokovic to worry about, the Spaniard will be looking at this tournament as his greatest opportunity to win the Australian Open for only the second time. He goes up against Yannick Hanfmann, with the German through to the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time. Hanfmann will come into this match full of confidence, after knocking out Adelaide 2 champion Thanasi Kokkinakis .

POTENTIAL UPSET – Brengle vs Osaka

Defending champion Naomi Osaka will need to improve on her first round performance level if she’s to make it through to round three unscathed. The 24-year-old won 6-3 6-3 against Camila Osorio last time out, but showed moments of worry when facing break points, and was broken when serving for the opening set first time around. Osaka now faces the more experienced Madison Brengle, who will look to exploit any weaknesses in her game. The American progressed past Dayana Yastremska in the first round.

BRIT WATCH

Jamie Murray, Heather Watson, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski and Lloyd Glasspool are all in action as the doubles gets underway in Melbourne. Watson goes into her match alongside Italy’s Jasmine Paolini with confidence after her first round singles win against Mayar Sherif.

NEXT-GEN WATCH

19-year-old qualifier Qinwen Zheng will be hoping to cause an upset when she goes up against fifth seed Maria Sakkari in the second round of the women’s singles. The Chinese player fought past Aliaksandra Sanovich in a third set tie break to seal her progress in the competition. Sakkari also faced a battle, being taken to a second set tie break by Germany’s Tatjana Maria.

HOW TO WATCH

You can stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – WEDNESDAY 19 JANUARY – FROM 12AM UK TIME

ROD LAVER ARENA (12.00AM)

Martina Trevisan (ITA) v Paula Badosa (ESP) 8

Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 1 v Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)

Yannick Hanfmann (GER) v Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6

From 8am

Madison Brengle (USA) v Naomi Osaka (JAP) 13

Alexander Zverev (GER) 3 v John Millman (AUS)

MARGARET COURT ARENA (12.00AM)

Harmony Tan (FRA) v Elina Svitolina (UKR) 15

Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) v Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 14

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4 v Xiyu Wang (CHN)

From 8am

Qinwen Zheng (CHN) v Maria Sakkari (GRC) 5

Gael Monfils (FRA) 17 v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

JOHN CAIN ARENA (12.00AM)

Tereza Martincova (CZE) v Camila Giorgi (ITA) 30

Not before 2am

Madison Keys (USA) v Jaqueline Cristian (ROM)

Not before 3:30am

Stefan Kozlov (USA) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 7

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 10 v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

KIA ARENA (12.00AM)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 24 v Jil Teichman (SUI)

Tallon Griekspoor (NLD) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 19

Belinda Bencic (SUI) 22 v Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Mackenzie McDonald (USA) v Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 18

1573 ARENA (12.00AM)

Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 32 v Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

Bernarda Pera (USA) v Jessica Pegula (USA) 21

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 31 v Dusan Lajovic (CRO)

Pedro Martinez (ESP) v Cristian Garin (CHI) 16

COURT 3 (12.00AM)

Oscar Otte (GER) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 25

Alison Riske (USA) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 26

Not before 4:30am

A Bolt/JMcCabe (AUS) v T.Kokkinakis/N Kyrgios (AUS)

Radu Albot (MOL) v Aleksander Vukic (AUS)

COURT 5 (12.00AM)

M.Granollers (ESP) / H.Zeballos (ARG) 3 v Y. Nishioka (JAP) / J.Vesely (CZE)

S. Mendez/T.Preston (AUS) v C.Garcia/K.Mladenovic (FRA)

R.Bopanna (IND) / E.Roger-Vasselin (FRA) v T.Huey (PHI) / C.Rungkat (IDN)

N.Kichenok (UKR) / S.Mirza (IND) 12 v K.Juvan/T.Zidansek (SLO)

COURT 6 (12.00AM)

A.Friedsam (GER) / R.Olaru (ROM) v A.Cornet/D.Parry (FRA)

E.Hozumi/M.Ninomiya (JAP) v K.Piter (POL) / M.Sherif (EGY)

M.Reid/J.Thompson (AUS) v R.Hijikata/T.Schoolkate (AUS)

L.Harris (ZAF) / A.Popyrin (AUS) v J.Cabal/R.Farah (COL)

COURT 7 (12.00AM)

K.Krawietz/A.Mies (GER) 12 v S.Gonzalez (MEX) / A.Molteni (ARG)

Reilly Opelka (USA) 23 v Dominik Koepfer (GER)

Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) v Maryna Zanevska (BEL)

C.Dolehide (USA) / S.Sanders (AUS) 9 v A.Sharma/A.Tomljanovic (USA)

COURT 8 (12.00AM)

N.Dzalamidze/K.Rakhimova (RUS) v S.Aoyama/E.Shibahara (JAP) 2

Not before 2am

Sebastian Korda (USA) v Corentin Moutet (FRA)

Karen Khachanov (RUS) 28 v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)

COURT 12 (12.00AM)

R.Matos/F.Meligeni Rodrigues Alves (BRA) v S.Bolelli/F.Fognini (ITA)

P.Martic (CRO) / S.Rogers (USA) v K.Christian (USA) / L.Marozava (BEL)

Not before 4am

D.Collins/D.Krawczyk (USA) v D.Kasatkina/L.Samsonova (RUS)

J.Paolini (ITA) /H.Watson (GBR) v A Bozovic/O.Tjandramulia (AUS)

COURT 13 (12.00AM)

J.Murray (GBR) / B.Soares (BRA) 8 v J.Duckworth/M.Polmans (AUS)

G.Minnen (BEL) / E.Perez (AUS) v J.Fourlis/M.Inglis (AUS)

J.Kubler/C.O’Connell (AUS) v A.Davidovich Fokina/J.Munar (ESP)

N.Basilashvili (GEO) / M.Kacmanovic (SER) v R.Ram (USA) / J.Salisbury (GBR)

COURT 14 (02.00AM)

R.Haase/B. Van De Zandschulp (NLD) v M.Arevalo (SLV) / J.Rojer (NLD) 14

M.Kato (JAP) / S.Santamaria (USA) v S.Stosur (AUS) / S.Zhang (CHN) 4

I Bara (ROM) / E.Gorgodoze (GEO) v M.Bouzkova/L.Hradecka (CZE) 10

COURT 15 (12.00AM)

S.Kenin (USA) / Y Putintseva (KAZ) v Y.Xu/Z.Yang (CHN) 14

Not before 2am

L.Djere (SER) / S.Travaglia (ITA) v R.Carballes Baena (ESP) / H.Gaston (FRA)

R.Arneodo (MON) / B.Paire (FRA) v W.Koolhof (NLD) / N.Skupski (GBR) 10

A Danilina (KAZ) / B.Haddad Maia (BRA) v A.Bondar (HUN) / O.Kalashnikova (GEO)

COURT 16 (12.00AM)

I.Begu (ROM) / N.Stojanovic (SER) v R.Peterson (SWE) / A.Potapova (RUS)

L.Fernandez (CAN) / E.Routliffe (NZL) v L.Cabrera/P.Hon (AUS)

Not before 4am

N.Monroe/F.Tiafoe (USA) v T.Puetz (GER) / M.Venus (NZL) 6

L.Glasspool (GBR) / H.Heliovaara (FIN) v F.Coria (ARG) / A.Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)

COURT 17 (12.00AM)

A.Guarachi (CHI) / N.Melichar-Martinez (USA) 5 v P.Plipuech (THA) / A.Sutjiadi (IDN)

Miomir Kecmanovic (SER) v Tommy Paul (USA)

Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) v Qiang Wang (CHN)

Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) v Elena-Gabriel Rude (ROM)

- - -

