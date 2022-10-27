Emma Raducanu’s former coach Dmitry Tursunov has explained the reasons behind their split, saying there were "red flags" he could not ignore.

Tursunov coached Raducanu for two months before opting to leave her camp at the end of the regular season . Tursunov has now linked up with world No. 13 Belinda Bencic. While Raducanu is currently working with Andy Murray’s former fitness trainer Jez Green.

It has been a tough year for the 19-year-old, with the defending champion falling to a 6-3 6-3 first-round exit at the US Open to Alize Cornet.

"We didn't agree on the terms and there were some red flags that just couldn't be ignored,” said Tursunov in an interview with Tennis Majors.

“Our trial period was over at the US Open but I stuck around, trying to see if there was going to be a way to impress the team. I really wanted to make it work.”

The Russian highlighted Raducanu’s quality, but feels she can still improve in several areas and stressed that the Brit needs a long-term coach to realise her potential.

He also hinted at the difficulties of dealing with differing opinions in her camp.

“First, she's absolutely great, a hard worker and doesn't think or act like a superstar. She's extremely talented, very athletic and very coordinated. She is hungry to improve and is obsessed with tennis.

“I loved working with her. It was a difficult decision to walk away. She's minimum a one-year project but I would say she's a two-and-a-half-year project. It's hard for people to understand because she already won the US Open.

“But her game is very raw and, in many ways, it could use a lot of improvement.

“As I said to her and her team, you just need to have one voice. Try that. If it doesn't work, you cross that off your list.”

