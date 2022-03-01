Iga Swiatek is planning a chilled celebration after winning her fourth career title and rising up to No 4 in the rankings.

The Polish star won the Qatar Open last week, taking the 2020 French Open winner to a career-high fourth in the world.

Victory in Qatar followed up runs to the semi-finals at the Adelaide International and Australian Open, and the 20-year-old is now focused on recovery before heading to Indian Wells.

“I’m not an expert on celebrating, maybe the celebration is actually not thinking about tennis in our lives that I think we have to cut everything off sometimes,” she said.

“So I’m going to have a few days when I’m going to see my friends, I’m going to use my driving license finally and drive the car in Warsaw a little bit, I just want to chill out, I’m not the kind of person who’s going to go to a party or something.

“I want to basically also physically come back fresh, this tournament was pretty hard for me physically – even though I played just two sets, I felt like this aggressive game is really intense for my body.”

Swiatek reached the French Open quarters last year when looking to defend her title. Her best showing at Wimbledon is the fourth round in 2021, while she exited the US Open at the same stage last year.

Indian Wells is due to start on March 7.

