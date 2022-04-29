Emma Raducanu came from 5-2 down in the first set to beat Tereza Martincova 7-6(3) 6-0 to progress to the second round of the Madrid Open.

The British No. 1 won 11 of the last 12 games - and a first-set tie-break - to produce a brilliant comeback victory in one hour and 38 minutes as she continues her preparations for the French Open which begins on May 22.

The 2021 US Open winner is playing in her first tournament with Iain Bates , head of women's tennis at the LTA, who joined her team following her split from German coach Torben Beltz.

The world No. 11, who is making her debut at the Madrid Open, will play wild card Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk next. Raducanu and Kostyuk have met once on the WTA tour and that was at the Transylvania Open quarter-finals last year which Kostyuk won 6-2 6-1.

"It was a tricky first set," Raducanu said on-court after beating Martincova.

"I think it's always tough playing on a brand new court so it took me a bit of time to adjust to my surroundings. If you're low or lacking in your own game then your opponent at this level is going to take advantage of that.

"I'm just glad that I stuck through the first set and definitely relaxed in the second.

"I love Madrid. I've been out once. I think it's such a cool vibe and I can't wait to go out a few more times hopefully. Right now I'm just recovering. Also the people are so friendly so hopefully I get to spend more days here."

At 3-2 up, Martincova earned herself six break points on the Raducanu serve. The Brit rescued the first five, but her resistance was finally broken when she fired a backhand into the net to hand the Czech player the initiative.

Martincova had two set points at 5-4 up, but Raducanu fought hard to remain in the set and she emphatically broke back with a backhand cross-court winner.

Raducanu rescued a break point at 5-5 with a brilliantly executed sliced backhand and the two fought to a tie-break.

Emotions were running high in the tie-break with the opening five points all going against the server. Raducanu grabbed a mini-break and moved into a 4-2 lead thanks to a brave second serve.

A forehand winner handed her three set points. Raducanu converted the first one and bellowed "come on!" when Martincova returned a smash from the Brit out of the court.

Momentum was firmly with Raducanu and she broke a more fragile Martincova in her first service game before surging into a 3-0 lead as her opponent looked flustered.

With Martincova's body language getting increasingly negative, Raducanu continued to be aggressive from the baseline and the strategy paid off and she was able to bagel her flailing opponent.

Raducanu converted the first of three match points, due to another Martincova unforced error, and can look back on one of her finest victories since winning the US Open.

