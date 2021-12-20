Emma Raducanu is facing a “steep learning curve” ahead of her first full season on the WTA Tour, according to Judy Murray.

Raducanu caused one of the biggest shocks in tennis history when she came through qualifying to win the US Open in the summer.

But Murray, a tennis coach and mother of three-time Grand Slam champion Andy, thinks there will be plenty of adjustment for the 19-year-old over the next 12 months.

"The next 10 months will be completely different to anything she has experienced in her fledgling albeit incredibly exciting career," Murray wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

"It will be a steep learning curve on the women's circuit as she adjusts from the relative anonymity of an A-Level schoolgirl to the dog-eat-dog world of week in, week out tour tennis.

“Everybody on the circuit now knows who she is. Coaches and competitors will be doing their homework and as a Grand Slam champion and top-20 player, she will be a massive scalp. Going from being the hunter - and playing without pressure - to the hunted where you are a target - requires a very different mindset.

“Add to that the expectation and demands of fans, media, sponsors and agents and you can see how her life has changed out of sight since winning the US Open."

Murry also warned against the off-court demands becoming a “major distraction” for Raducanu, who has signed several high-profile sponsorship deals in the last few months.

“I know what Andy went through as a young player getting to grips with the life and business of the tour. In his last junior year he finished at 64 in the ATP rankings, having played at Wimbledon that year on a wild card, ranked around 350. It’s a steep and tricky learning curve and growing up in public isn’t easy. And it’s not just the player who has to adapt to being in the spotlight, your friends and family do too.



“When you’re the ‘next big thing’ everyone wants a piece of you and the opportunities and requests have to be carefully managed so they don’t become a major distraction and negatively impact on the performances on court.

“We’ve seen the incredible events that Emma’s been invited to, the awards that she’s won, the sponsors and the brands she’s now representing. She is - quite rightly - tennis and marketing gold dust right now.

“At the start, that may be very exciting but over time, it’s likely to become very draining. It’s not so easy for a teenager to fit into the corporate world but sponsorship and endorsements come with obligations and personal appearances. And those all require your time and energy.”

Raducanu won two of five matches after the US Open, going out early at Indian Wells and also losing in the first round of the Linz Open when she was the top seed.

'It depends on surface' - Murray says location is key when deciding the best of Big Three

Murray thinks Raducanu will need time to get to grips with life on the tour, but has already seen encouraging signs.

“Emma has a very level head on her. She’s super smart and committed to her sport. I remember the first time I met her when I ran age group camps during my time as Fed Cup captain. She must have been about nine at the time and what stood out for me was her ability to concentrate throughout the duration of the camp.

“At that age, you don’t expect children to be switched on for long periods. She also asked a lot of questions. It’s always a good sign when kids are curious because it shows they are hungry to learn and improve. I remember she smiled a lot too.

“If she applies that same focus, inquisitivity and engaging personality to her first year on tour, she will do just fine. Her tennis is already in such a good place, but it’s important that we don’t heap expectation and pressure on her.

“She’s a teenager. Let’s give her time and space to grow her game and get to grips with what the pro tennis circuit will demand of her.”

