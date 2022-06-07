Emma Raducanu has hinted that a mixed doubles partnership with Andy Murray could happen this summer.

Raducanu, 19, is set to play her first grass match of the season at the Nottingham Open on Tuesday whilst Murray, 35, said recently that he would "love to play" doubles with Raducanu.

"We haven't actually spoken about it but it's something we feel we both want to do," US Open champion Raducanu told the BBC.

"I'm not sure if this is going to be the year but hopefully it will happen."

Asked if it could be on the cards soon, she replied: "Soonish!"

Former world No. 1 Murray has previously played mixed doubles at Wimbledon with Serena Williams in 2019. He also won an Olympic silver medal with Laura Robson at London 2012.

Murray said earlier this month that the idea of playing doubles at Wimbledon with Raducanu came up last summer but didn’t materialise.

“Last year we talked about it, but we both ended up doing well in the singles.

“I would love to play with Emma at some stage. I’m sure we will both focus on having good runs in the singles, but yeah – I’d love to do that.”

Murray is in action in Stuttgart this week while Raducanu faces Viktorija Golubic in her first-round match at Nottingham.

Serena Williams of the United States reacts in her Mixed Doubles second round match with partner Andy Murray of Great Britain against Fabrice Martin of France and Raquel Atawo of the United States during Day Eight of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at Image credit: Getty Images

It was in Nottingham a year ago that Raducanu played for the first time on the WTA Tour, losing to fellow Brit Harriet Dart. She then made the last 16 of Wimbledon before her shock victory at the US Open.

"It has been a really tricky 12 months, to be honest. It hasn't always been easy," she said.

"I've definitely learnt a lot about myself and I would say my approach is definitely different now.

"I'm a lot more focused on the process of what I'm doing every single day because I know that's the only thing I can control."

