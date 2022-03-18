Emma Raducanu is set to make her Billie Jean King Cup debut when Great Britain play Czech Republic in April.

The 19-year-old will be part of a Great Britain team which includes Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Sonay Kartal for the clay tie that runs from April 15-16 in Prague.

The US Open champion has never played a match in the competition before but was named in the team in 2019 and 2020.

"Emma will be making her singles debut, although she was part of our teams in 2019 and 2020," team captain Anne Keothavong said.

"Every tie creates a unique pressure and intensity, which I'm sure our players will thrive on.

"Even though we have a difficult challenge ahead against the Czechs, I have every confidence our squad will do themselves and their country proud."

Dart becomes Britain's new No. 2 player behind Raducanu and will make her top 100 debut on Monday after reaching the fourth round at Indian Wells.

Kartal has jumped up from 823 in the world rankings to 397 with two titles at the ITF W25s in Edgbaston and Glasgow.

The winner of the tie will qualify for the 12-team final which takes place in November.

The finals will feature the top-ranked nation Australia, Switzerland - who were runners-up last year - and eight qualifiers from four round-robin groups consisting of three teams.

Great Britain are ranked 15th out of 115 countries in the Billie Jean King Cup rankings, while Czech Republic are ranked fifth and seeded fourth for qualifying.

