British number one Emma Raducanu and defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka will headline two women’s warm-up tournaments – The Melbourne Summer Set - ahead of the Grand Slam.

The Melbourne Summer Set will feature two WTA 250 and one ATP 250 warm-up tournaments at Melbourne Park from January 3-9 before first Grand Slam of the 2022 season gets underway on January 17.

Raducanu will be playing at the tournament to get used to the hot conditions in Melbourne ahead of her maiden appearance at the Australian Slam.

Osaka will return to action for the first time since her US Open exit in September. Before that, the four-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from the French Open and missed Wimbledon citing mental health issues.

World number 11 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and former world number one Simona Halep will also play in Victoria.

Rafael Nadal, Grigor Dimitrov and Kei Nishikori will play in the ATP 250 Melbourne Summer Set.

Nadal, currently ranked number six in the world, has not played since he was forced to retire from the US Open after aggravating a foot injury. The 20-time Grand Slam winner will not take part in the ATP Cup in Sydney.

World number one Ash Barty, who was named WTA Player of the Year this week, will begin her campaign at the Adelaide International WTA 500 warm-up event. The Australian has not played since playing at the US Open.

Iga Siwatek, Garbine Muguruza, Arnya Sabalenka, Leylah Fernandez and Karolina Pliskova will all join her at the tournament that will host nine of the top ten players in the women’s world rankings.

