Emma Raducanu said she was “extremely grateful” after receiving her MBE from King Charles at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Raducanu, 20, was awarded the honour for services to tennis following her stunning US Open victory in 2021.

Raducanu became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade in 1977 and the first qualifier to ever do so.

She was awarded the MBE in the British New Year Honours List.

Raducanu joined former footballer Gary Bennett and ex-cricketer Hugh Morris at the ceremony.

In a statement issued by her agent, she said: “It’s been great to receive my honour today from his Majesty the King - I feel extremely grateful.”

Raducanu first caught the eye at Wimbledon in 2021 when she made the last 16 after entering the Grand Slam on a wild card.

She then enjoyed her stunning success in New York when she won 10 matches in a row without dropping a set.

Raducanu has not lifted more titles in her first full season on the WTA Tour as she has battled niggling injuries.

She has also not yet settled on a long-term coach; since parting ways with Andrew Richardson after the US Open she has had short spells with Torben Beltz and Dimitry Tursunov.

She is now without a full-time coach as she prepares for the 2023 season.

Raducanu is currently ranked at No. 75 in the world.

She is set to play her first event of 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

