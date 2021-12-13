Emma Raducanu will miss the Mubadala World Tennis Championship after testing positive for Covid-19, tournament organisers have announced.

"Mubadala World Tennis Championship organisers regrettably confirm that Emma Raducanu has tested positive for Covid-19 and has withdrawn from this week's championship," read a statement on social media.

Ad

"Emma is now isolating and following all necessary protocols. We wish her a quick recovery and hope to see her back on the court soon."

Tennis Mubadala World Tennis Championship: What is it and how can I watch? 5 HOURS AGO

“We are looking at alternative top female competitors to go head-to-head with Belinda Bencic; further updates will be provided in due course.”

The exhibition event, which is live on Eurosport and discovery+ from December 16-18, was set to see Britain's 19-year-old star take on Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Bencic on the opening day.

“I was very much looking forward to playing in front of the fans here in Abu Dhabi," she said.

"But unfortunately after testing positive for Covid-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity. I’m isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back on court soon.”

Raducanu now faces 10 days of self-isolation, but her absence from the event is set to leave her short of match practice ahead of the Australian Open in January.

Players competing in Abu Dhabi were expected to travel straight to Australia to prepare for the first Grand Slam of 2022 which begins on January 17.

Among the male players taking part in the tournament are Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

--

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Tennis Raducanu, Osaka, Nadal all part of Melbourne Summer Set 10/12/2021 AT 20:59