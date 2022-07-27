Emma Raducanu is reportedly set to work with Dmitry Tursunov as her next coach as she prepares for her US Open title defence.

Raducanu, 19, has been without a coach since parting ways with Torben Beltz in April following just five months together.

Former world No. 20 Tursunov most recently worked with Anett Kontaveit, helping launch her into the top 10 in the second half of 2022 and qualify for the WTA Finals.

They recently split and world No. 2 Kontaveit said it was due to difficulties in obtaining visas for Tursunov due to his Russian nationality. Kontaveit is now working with Beltz.

According to the Daily Mail, Tursunov will be with Raducanu at the Citi Open in Washington DC next week and if their initial spell goes well they will continue together throughout the North American hard swing.

After the Citi Open, Raducanu is set to play the Canadian Open and Western & Southern Open before heading to the US Open, which starts on August 29.

Tursonov retired as a player in 2017 and coached Elena Vesnina and Aryna Sabalenka before joining up with Kontaveit last summer.

Raducanu has yet to settle on a coach after making her Wimbledon breakthrough last year. She opted not to continue with Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson, who was alongside her at the US Open, or Beltz.

Raducanu has not had a full-time coach since splitting with Beltz.

The British No. 1 has been hampered by injuries this season and has not played since losing in the second round of Wimbledon to Caroline Garcia.

Raducanu’s preparations for her home Grand Slam were not ideal as she was injured just seven games into her first grass match of the season in Nottingham.

The Daily Mail say Raducanu has been at the IMG Academy in Florida this month to take part in physical work ahead of the North American swing.

Raducanu is currently ranked at No. 10 in the world.

