Poland are into the finals of the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup - the pre-eminent team competition in women's professional tennis - thanks to Iga Swiatek’s 19th straight win, beating Andreea Prisacariu on Saturday.

World No. 1 Swiatek won 6-0, 6-0, to earn Poland a 3-0 lead in their qualifying tie against Romania, converting all six of her break points to secure the victory in 52 minutes.

Swiatek - who is enjoying her career-best form - won Poland their required third match of the week to qualify for November’s finals, where 12 nations will come together for the prestigious Billie Jean King Cup.

Joining Poland in the finals are holders Czech Republic, who have won six of the last 10 team tournaments.

They managed to edge past Great Britain 3-2 in their qualifying tie, after Emma Raducanu was unable to see off Olympic silver medalist Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday, with the Czech beating the US Open champion 6-1, 6-1.

