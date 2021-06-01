Serena Williams is back against her second Romanian opponent in a row, while Coco Gauff and Venus Williams team up in the doubles.
The men's draw sees Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas playing.
How to Watch?
Roland-Garros
Djokovic begins French Open campaign against Sandgren
You can watch Roland Garros 2021 live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.
Enjoy the action ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.
Top Matches
Serena Williams was in mediocre form as she started her match against Irina Begu, but by the time she was into the second set she easily dominating her 30-year-old opponent. Williams needs just one more title to reach the magic 24, but will need to keep her standards high against Mihaela Buzarnescu.
Elsewhere, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff are going to double up against 13th seeds Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai in the doubles.
Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Spaniard Pedro Martinez in search of a place in the fifth round.
Potential Upset
Karen Kachanov has threatened to become a stalwart in the top 10 in previous years but comes to Roland Garros as the number 23 seed. He has talent, but consistency is what he needs if he is to build on his four ATP titles, including one won here in Paris.
But he faces a difficult opponent, when he faces Kei Nishikori, at 31, six years his senior, who only six years ago was ranked as the number four player in the men's game.
Brit Watch
To get your Brit fix on Wednesday you'll have to turn to the doubles.
On Court 2 is Cameron Norrie and Jonny O'Mara, who will face the home pair of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
Heather Watson has been knocked out of the singles, but is paired with Anna Blinkova against ninth seeds Giuliana Olmos and Sharon Fichman.
Next-Gen Watch
Czech women's player Marketa Vondrousova takes on Harmony Tan in the first match on Court Philippe-Catrier on Wednesday morning.
In 2019 she was the first teenage WTA Grand Slam finalist since Caroline Wozniacki, and also has a WTA singles title to her name.
With the coronavirus on the wane in Europe and North America, this could be her chance to start moving up the rankings from her current 21st ranking.
Order of Play - from 10am UK time
Court Philippe-Chatrier
- Harmony Tan v Marketa Vondrousova
- Karen Kachanov v Kei Nishikori
- Serena Williams v Mihaela Buzarnescu
- Tommy Paul v Daniil Medvedev
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
- Alexander Zverev v Roman Safiullin
- Polona Hercog v Caroline Garcia
- Stefanos Tsitsipas v Pedro Martinez
- Aliaksandra Sasnovich v Aryna Sabalenka
Court Simonne-Mathieu
- Daria Kasatkina v Belinda Bencic
- Henri Laaksonen v Roberto Bautista Agut
- Victoria Azarenka v Clara Tauson
- Enzo Couacaud v Pablo Carreno Busta
Court 14
- Katerina Siniakova v Veronika Kudermetova
- Fabio Fognini v Marton Fucsovics
- Mackenzie McDonald v Cristian Garin
- Elena Rybakina v Nao Hibino
Court 7
- Tamara Zidansek v Madison Brengle
- Casper Ruud v Kamil Majchrzak
- Filip Krajinovic v John Isner
- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Ajla Tomljanovic
Court 6
- Laslo Djere v Miomir Kecmanovic
- Paula Badosa v Danka Kovinic
- Leylah Fernandez v Madison Keys
- Petra Martic and Shelby Rogers v Timea Babos and Vera Zvonareva
Court 11
- Alicja Rosolska and CoCo Vandewegh v Andreea Mitu and Yulia Putintseva
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Botic Van de Zandschulp
- Aleksandra Krunic and Martina Trevisan v Karolina Pliskova and Kristyna Piskova
- Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson vs Tomislav Brkic and Nikola Cacic
Court 12
- Sorana Cirstea v Martina Trevisan
- Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut and Cameron Norrie and Johnny O'Mara
- R Opelka v J Munar
- Thiago Monteiro v Steve Johnson
Court 13
- Federico Delbonis v Pablo Andujar
- Danielle Collins v Anhelina Kalinina
- Marcos Giro v Guido Pella
- Salma Djoubri and Oceane Dodin v Amanda Anisimova and Anastasia Potapova
