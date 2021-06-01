Serena Williams is back against her second Romanian opponent in a row, while Coco Gauff and Venus Williams team up in the doubles.

The men's draw sees Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas playing.

Top Matches

Serena Williams was in mediocre form as she started her match against Irina Begu, but by the time she was into the second set she easily dominating her 30-year-old opponent. Williams needs just one more title to reach the magic 24, but will need to keep her standards high against Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Elsewhere, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff are going to double up against 13th seeds Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai in the doubles.

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Spaniard Pedro Martinez in search of a place in the fifth round.

Potential Upset

Karen Kachanov has threatened to become a stalwart in the top 10 in previous years but comes to Roland Garros as the number 23 seed. He has talent, but consistency is what he needs if he is to build on his four ATP titles, including one won here in Paris.

But he faces a difficult opponent, when he faces Kei Nishikori, at 31, six years his senior, who only six years ago was ranked as the number four player in the men's game.

Brit Watch

To get your Brit fix on Wednesday you'll have to turn to the doubles.

On Court 2 is Cameron Norrie and Jonny O'Mara, who will face the home pair of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Heather Watson has been knocked out of the singles, but is paired with Anna Blinkova against ninth seeds Giuliana Olmos and Sharon Fichman.

Next-Gen Watch

Czech women's player Marketa Vondrousova takes on Harmony Tan in the first match on Court Philippe-Catrier on Wednesday morning.

In 2019 she was the first teenage WTA Grand Slam finalist since Caroline Wozniacki, and also has a WTA singles title to her name.

With the coronavirus on the wane in Europe and North America, this could be her chance to start moving up the rankings from her current 21st ranking.

Order of Play - from 10am UK time

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Harmony Tan v Marketa Vondrousova

Karen Kachanov v Kei Nishikori

Serena Williams v Mihaela Buzarnescu

Tommy Paul v Daniil Medvedev

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Alexander Zverev v Roman Safiullin

Polona Hercog v Caroline Garcia

Stefanos Tsitsipas v Pedro Martinez

Aliaksandra Sasnovich v Aryna Sabalenka

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Daria Kasatkina v Belinda Bencic

Henri Laaksonen v Roberto Bautista Agut

Victoria Azarenka v Clara Tauson

Enzo Couacaud v Pablo Carreno Busta

Court 14

Katerina Siniakova v Veronika Kudermetova

Fabio Fognini v Marton Fucsovics

Mackenzie McDonald v Cristian Garin

Elena Rybakina v Nao Hibino

Court 7

Tamara Zidansek v Madison Brengle

Casper Ruud v Kamil Majchrzak

Filip Krajinovic v John Isner

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Ajla Tomljanovic

Court 6

Laslo Djere v Miomir Kecmanovic

Paula Badosa v Danka Kovinic

Leylah Fernandez v Madison Keys

Petra Martic and Shelby Rogers v Timea Babos and Vera Zvonareva

Court 11

Alicja Rosolska and CoCo Vandewegh v Andreea Mitu and Yulia Putintseva

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Botic Van de Zandschulp

Aleksandra Krunic and Martina Trevisan v Karolina Pliskova and Kristyna Piskova

Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson vs Tomislav Brkic and Nikola Cacic

Court 12

Sorana Cirstea v Martina Trevisan

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut and Cameron Norrie and Johnny O'Mara

R Opelka v J Munar

Thiago Monteiro v Steve Johnson

Court 13

Federico Delbonis v Pablo Andujar

Danielle Collins v Anhelina Kalinina

Marcos Giro v Guido Pella

Salma Djoubri and Oceane Dodin v Amanda Anisimova and Anastasia Potapova

- - -

