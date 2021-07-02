Joe Salisbury got his Wimbledon men's doubles campaign off to a winning start after toppling Laslo Djere and Gianluca Mager alongside partner Rajeev Ram.

Salisbury is a member of the LTA's Elite Support Programme which delivers court access, medical, sports science and wellbeing support at the National Tennis Centre for ATP & WTA Top 100 singles players and Top 32 doubles.

The sixth seeds had a comfortable start to the tournament and were able to ease past Serbian Djere and Italian Mager 6-1 6-2 on Court 6.

And they were firmly dominant from the word go at SW19, hitting 12 winners compared to just one in return from the other end.

Londoner Salisbury won the French Open mixed doubles with Desirae Krawczyk last month - becoming the first Brit to win a title at Roland Garros since 1982.

He's now targeting further success on home soil and the 29-year-old said: "I didn't know what to expect from the opponents today, obviously they are good singles players but I had never played them before.

"But I am happy we came through it so comfortably, there were a few longer games, quite a few long deuce games, but I was happy with how we played.

"There were a few nerves just before we went on that I felt - I think from being back here after so long away, with friends and family watching. After a few games I managed to settle down and ease into it.

"It's been a great week so far, having so many [Brits] still in the draw in both singles and doubles, it's nice to see the others doing well."

Salisbury relocated earlier this year and now lives close to the All England Club, but owing to Covid-19 restrictions must stay in the city centre at a designated hotel.

And he added: "The hotel is really good, they have a great set-up with a lot of areas to hang out.

"The drive from Westminster isn't ideal, with the London traffic. Although it hasn't taken as long as I thought it would have.

"I live in Wimbledon now, so it's a bit frustrating not being able to go home. But the organisers are doing the best they can, given the circumstances. It's not too bad really."

