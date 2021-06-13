Welcome!
The Men's final will Novak Djokovic go head to head with Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros.
World number one Djokovic is aiming for his 19th Grand Slam but just his second French Open title after overcoming favourite and 13-time winner Rafael Nadal in the semis.
Roland-Garros
The stage is set for Djokovic v Tsitsipas in Roland Garros final
His opponent Tsitsipas is in just his first ever Grand Slam final but has impressed over the last fortnight, culminating in a brilliant five-set win over Alexander Zverev in the final four.
- - -
Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.
Roland-Garros
'I still cannot believe it' - Krejcikova reacts to remarkable Roland Garros win
Roland-Garros
Highlights: Mahut and Herbert claim doubles crown