Emma Raducanu has admitted she needs to go easier on herself and take more pride in what she has already achieved in the game at just 19.

Raducanu crashed out in the second round of the French Open earlier this week as Aliaksandra Sasnovich claimed a three-set win

Such disappointment compounded what has been a season to forget so far in 2022, with early exits in a string of other events.

Expectations on the teenager have been through the roof after her remarkable success at the US Open last year when she made history by becoming the first British woman to claim a Grand Slam singles title for 44 years.

And in a candid interview with The Telegraph , Raducanu hinted she may need to change her mentality to get back to her brilliant best.

“A lot of the time I forget [about being a Grand Slam champion], and that’s one thing I think I should do more – wake up and be proud of my achievements, and of myself, rather than giving myself a hard time about other things,” she said.

“I wake up knowing, look, I started playing tennis as a kid wanting to win a Grand Slam, that’s what I set out [to do], but of course I would want more, and it’s tough to not be absorbed in the results and to really enjoy what you’re doing.”

The on-court disappointments have forced Raducanu to be philosophical about life on tour.

“It’s tough, I haven’t really got going, but I don’t really mind because I know it’s not always going to be smooth, and I’m just riding the wave of it,’ she said.

“In the beginning everything was, and still is, so new… I’m just learning to be more resilient and honest, and not getting so down about the challenges in my way.”

However, she insists success has not changed her – even if her opponents now feel they must step up their game.

‘The only thing that’s changed is that I have a tournament to my name,” she continued.

“I’ve stayed the same, but things around me have shifted – like the way my schedule is, or how people might see me. But the people who know me know I’ve stayed the exact same.

“Yeah, every tournament I go to I’m asking where the changing rooms are, because I’ve never been there.

On being a coveted prize for opponents, she said: “I don’t mind, it comes with it.

“Some players are playing really well against me, but I take it as a compliment. I’ll improve faster, at the end of the day, because I’m having to bring this high level every time I step on to the court.”

Raducanu will now prepare for the grass season, with her next scheduled event due to take place in Birmingham at the Rothesay Classic.

But this year, she stresses, is “just about getting through it”.

“Then I’ll start building, little by little, at my own pace.”

