Felix Gill loved playing in front of a passionate home crowd after his Wimbledon qualifying campaign came to an end against Gastao Elias.

Redditch ace Gill, who is a member of the LTA's Men's & Women's Programme, through which the governing body provides a range of support to players aged 16-21 with potential to progress towards competing in Grand Slams and representing Great Britain in Davis or Billie Jean King Cup, was beaten 7-6 (10) 5-7 6-3 by Elias in a hard-fought contest on Monday night.

Ad

After a busy few weeks the 20-year-old admitted that his body was fatigued towards the end of the contest, but said he relished playing in a lively atmosphere.

Tennis McHugh revels in Wimbledon pressure to progress to next round of qualifying 11 MINUTES AGO

Gill commented: "It was really hot, and a really good atmosphere. There was a lot of people supporting me and a lot cheering me on, and having a few conversations with a few people when I'm getting my towel.

"It was really good. Even though I lost, I just loved it. It was really nice. I felt loved!

"My opponent was good. I had a couple of chances in the first set, a couple of set points which I didn't manage to take. I went a break down early in the second and then managed to fight my way back in the second set and take it.

"It's been a tough few weeks, so in the last set my body wasn't physically there. My ball speed was just a little bit lower and against these kind of guys, they punish you for that."

Despite a hectic few weeks, Gill is planning to see if there are further opportunities to play over the next few weeks before taking some time off.

He said: "I'll see what opportunities come in the next few weeks, and then rest and recover, maybe take some time out. I'll see what happens."

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA Website

Tennis Parker taking the learnings from Wimbledon qualifying defeat 31 MINUTES AGO