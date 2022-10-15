Nick Kyrgios has hinted that an early retirement may be on the horizon, claiming he will “probably not” play past the age of 30.

The Australian, 27, dropped the bombshell in a question-and-answer session on Instagram.

Kyrgios took to the social media platform to allow his 3.3 million followers to ask him questions, writing: “Make it interesting, entertain me & I’ll entertain back” - to which one fan asked if the Australian sees himself playing past his 30th birthday

“Honestly, probably not,” Kyrgios replied. “I wanna be able to not be bothered, probs gonna go to my house in the Bahamas and just sit and do nothing.”

It is not the first time Kyrgios has thrown his future in tennis into doubt. In fact, just last month, he made vague comments about the end of his journey in tennis during the US Open which led to intense speculation about his future.

"It's the last biggest tournament of the year," he said at the time. "We've got to try and just tough it out and keep pushing each other, keep being positive. Next week we're going home. But three more matches potentially, then we never have to play tennis again."

Kyrgios had just produced a sensational performance to beat then No.1 Daniil Medvedev in the third round when McEnroe said: “Well I've got some bad news for you. Ash Barty [retired after winning a major], so it’s not impossible to think that he could do that.

“We hope he won't do that because there’s a phrase, I think it’s worldwide - ‘better late than never’. That applies to Nick, because he wasn’t professional for a long time, he played a lot of matches where he wasn’t giving it his all, and now you see what he’s capable of when he does. And he trains and he’s in shape and the guy’s phenomenal.”

Kyrgios made the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows before being knocked out by Karen Khachanov.

Following his third-round win over JJ Wolf, Kyrgios was asked how he was dealing with being away from home for so long, to which he responded: “I'm struggling with it, to be honest.

“I think a big part of me would love to just be home with my girlfriend and see our families and have that comfortable type of lifestyle. But this is just what I do.

“It's fun at times obviously going to new places, meeting new people, seeing the world. It's fun. But it's hard. Because we text message, we try and FaceTime, but it doesn't do it justice. You miss crucial moments of life.”

