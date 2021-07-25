Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie has talked of his pride in himself and his team following winning his first ATP Tour title at the Mifel Open in Los Cabos.

The 25-year-old is enjoying a career-best season this year, having now notched 35 tour-level wins.

Reflecting on what it meant to him to win his first ATP Tour title, Norrie said: "I feel very happy.

"I couldn’t be more proud of myself, proud of my team and how I handled the week.

"I am happy how I improved every match. I used my experience a little bit today and I think it showed in the match... I think it’s a huge bonus.

"It was always a goal of mine to get my first title.

"I’m going to enjoy it tonight and then [go] straight back to work."

Prior to his victory Norrie had been in four unsuccessful finals this year.

He believes that the lessons he learned in these previous matches were the reason for his success on the court and the reason for his victory at the Mifel Open .

He said: "I think I was always the underdog in the other finals this year.

"I played Albert [Ramos-Vinolas] in the first one then Stefanos Tsitispas in the next and [Matteo] Berrettini in the other one. They were all tough matches.

"I was close to getting over the line with Albert and I think I relaxed a little bit there.

"I learned there to keep the foot on the other guy’s neck and keep pressing and taking it to the other guy.

"I managed to really step it up today in the second set and kept Brandon Nakashima pinned to the corners.

"Also, to be a bit calmer in some of the bigger moments."

The Brit has never in doubt of his capabilities, going as far as to name himself as the player to make a big breakthrough in 2021.

When asked to explain his decision Norrie said: "I think I am doing the fundamentals very well, serve and return. Also, playing the big points well.

"I am just focusing in on big games and executing my game when I need to.

"Physically, I am feeling great. I am moving well and trusting my body, especially out in the corners. I think I have kept my momentum going really well."

