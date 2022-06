Tennis

Highlights: Nick Kyrgios beats Kiri Lehecka in straight sets to reach second round in Stuttgart Open

Nick Kyrgios beats Kiri Lehecka in straight sets 7-6(3) 6-3 to reach the second round of the Stuttgart Open in Germany. Kyrgios hit 18 aces en route to victory in what was his first competitive singles appearance since reaching the semi-finals in Houston back in April. Kyrgios opted to skip the clay-court swing and the French Open.

00:00:22, 2 hours ago