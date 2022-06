Tennis

Highlights: Nick Kyrgios needs three sets to beat Laslo Djere at the Mallorca Open

Nick Kyrgios had to be at this best as he overcame Serbian Laslo Djere 5-7, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-1) in the round of 32 at the Mallorca Championships. Djere took a tight first set and in truth little separated the pair - but the Australian took his chances at key moments to move through.

