But her victory over Donna Vekic in the final was not without a moment of controversy.

Ad

Trailing 3-2 in the second set and behind 15-40 on serve, Swiatek raced to the net to chase down a short ball. She flicked it back into play but left it short and in the middle of the court. As Vekic came up to play the ball, Swiatek waved both arms above her head.

Tennis 'Pure Roger' - Alcaraz compared to Federer, Nadal and Djokovic by Mouratoglou 3 HOURS AGO

Whether the motion put off Vekic is unclear. She hit the next shot within Swiatek’s reach but then passed her with a brilliant forehand to win the game.

Swiatek did not receive any warning from the umpire – but did receive criticism on social media, with many pointing out that this is not the first time the world No. 1 has turned to this tactic.

There were two occasions at the US Open this summer when Swiatek did the same.

In the final against Ons Jabeur she left a short ball after a volley and, as she moved across the court to anticipate the next shot, she spread both her hands.

In the third round of the tournament, with Lauren Davis leading 2-0 in the second set and the score at 30-30, Swiatek was at the net and appeared to try and put her opponent off by waving her hands in the air.

Although the move didn’t work as Davis put away the short ball to win the point, Eurosport expert John McEnroe said: “I don’t know about that. I don’t think that’s legal…that is a little bit below the belt.

“The last time I saw that was when I was playing in 1986 I believe and [Mansour] Bahrami came in and served, and put his hands wide open and said, ‘Hit me’. And my partner Peter Fleming hit him in the forehead. And I said, ‘He’s a joke, this guy! I don’t understand what he’s doing. This is serious’.

“And Bahrami was like ‘Good shot Peter, good shot!’ He loved it. I don’t think Swiatek has to do that. She’s so good it seems…but she’ll learn. She’s 21.”

There are more instances too.

At Indian Wells earlier this year against Clara Tauson, Swiatek was at the back of the court when she feinted to go one way, then the other, then back. Again she had her arms out as Tauson prepared herself to hit a short ball.

Even in the summer of 2021, when Swiatek was not such a dominant force on the WTA Tour, she appeared to have the tactic in mind. Facing Heather Watson in Eastbourne she was two points from victory when she was jammed by a serve and could only chip the ball back into the service box. Rather than gamble on going in one direction, Swiatek spread her arms wide , feinted and even appeared to tap her racquet on the grass before moving across. What looked like an easy putaway for Watson was hit into the net.

So what’s the issue?

McEnroe called Swiatek’s tactics “below the belt” and not “legal”, but the latter seems to be somewhat murky water. The question appears to be whether Swiatek’s actions could be classed as hindrance.

Instances of hindrance in the past include Maria Kirilenko tapping her racquet on the floor several times while waiting for a shot from Maria Sharapova at Indian Wells. The umpire called hindrance and Sharapova was awarded the point. Sharapova was involved in another incident in the 2015 Australian Open final against Serena Williams, who served and shouted ‘come on’ before her opponent had returned the ball. The point was stopped and awarded to Sharapova.

While those actions were both called hindrance, at Wimbledon 2009 there was a blatant display of arm waving from Tommy Haas against Roger Federer that wasn’t penalised. Haas was standing at the net with his arms high above his head after dropping the ball short in a clear attempt to distract Federer, and it worked as he lobbed it over him and out of the court. Both players smiled and Haas was awarded the point.

This is what the WTA rulebook says on hindrance: “A hindrance may result from a corrected call by an official or an event on the court that may be ruled involuntary or deliberate.

“Any hindrance caused by a player that is ruled deliberate will result in the loss of a point.”

There’s no specific mention of waving hands or distracting opponents, nor is there in the International Tennis Federation rulebook, although that does say: “If a player is hindered in playing the point by a deliberate act of the opponent(s), the player shall win the point.”

The United States Tennis Association rules are more explicit.

“A player may feint with the body while a ball is in play. A player may change position at any time, including while the server is tossing a ball. Any other movement or any sound that is made solely to distract an opponent, including, but not limited to, waving arms or racket or stamping feet, is not allowed.”

But it is the ITF rules which tennis follows.

With those in mind, it would maybe take an opponent to say they had been hindered by Swiatek’s movements for the umpire to take action. Or for the umpire to notice Swiatek's actions and to deem it a deliberate act of hindrance.

Whether it’s against the rules or not, Swiatek has been called out for gamesmanship on social media. And perhaps having seen the reaction after the San Diego Open final, Swiatek apologised to Vekic afterwards.

“Congrats Donna Vekic for your amazing run! And sorry for waving my hands at the net,” she wrote on social media.

Former doubles star Pam Shriver added on social media: “Love the apology for the impulsive hindrance that was not necessary. Making amends for mistakes is a mature thing to do.”

But after apologising will Swiatek continue with the tactic or is this the end of it?

Tennis Nadal 'training well and following the schedule' ahead of return - doctor 4 HOURS AGO