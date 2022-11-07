Holger Rune’s sights should be on Grand Slam success in 2023 following his incredible Paris Masters victory , according to former Danish professional Michael Mortensen.

Rune, 19, enjoyed a remarkable run in Paris as he beat Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime, before upsetting 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the final.

Ad

Rune is the first player in history to beat five top-10 players to win an ATP title.

ATP Basel Bautista Agut beats frustrated Murray in Basel, Norrie out of Vienna Open 27/10/2022 AT 16:09

He has also soared up into 10th place in the rankings, having started the year outside the top 100.

"An exceptional performance,” Mortensen, who previously coached former world No. 2 Li Na and former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, told Eurosport.

“Now he has really shown the tennis world that he has established himself among the very best tennis players on the ATP tour.

“He is a player that we will see among the very best in the world going forward. It is one of the biggest Danish sporting achievements in the year 2022.”

Rune has been on a hot streak in the second half of the season, winning Stockholm and making the final in Basel before his victory in Paris.

He has opted not to play the Next Gen Finals this week and will instead head to Turin for the Nitto ATP Finals as the first alternate, meaning he will only play if one of the current eight singles players withdraws from the tournament.

Mortensen says Rune should then be focusing on Grand Slams, which is remarkable considering he has only played five majors and has only twice made it past the first round (2022 French Open quarter-finals and 2022 US Open third round).

“Now we have to look a little ahead,” said Mortensen.

“Now he is among the top 10 in the world, and then you start talking about Grand Slam titles. He has been in one quarter-final at Roland Garros this year. Now the next goal must be for him to play in his first Grand Slam final.

“When you beat some of the best tennis players in the world, as he has done in recent weeks, and then defeating Djokovic, only underlines his playing qualities."

Highlights: Rune wins maiden Masters title after fighting back to beat 6-time champ Djokovic

Rune’s serve was particularly impressive against Djokovic, while he also looked solid on his groundstrokes and in defence.

"He's got the whole setup. He seems calm on the court, he's good at managing the difficult periods by himself and has come out strong from the periods where he has had to fight back."

"We are seeing a Holger Rune at the moment who is showing his very best, and he is only 19 years old. That you can play with that authority and controlled brutality, but at the same time with finesse is impressive.

“He is good at assessing what shot he has to play in virtually any situation. That is the mark of a class player that he has done that in such a short time. It is his third title this year.

“To win in Paris against Djokovic, who has won the tournament six times before and the way he did it after losing the first set was a huge achievement.”

ATP Montreal ‘Please don’t wake me up if I’m dreaming’ – Carreno Busta wins first ATP Masters event 15/08/2022 AT 06:44