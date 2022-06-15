Paul Jubb wants to take his serve onto another level after a spirited performance in defeat against Botic van de Zandschulp at the LTA's cinch Championships at the Queen's Club.

Jubb - who is on the LTA's Pro Scholarship Programme, the highest level of support for players aged 16-24 â€“ produced an energetic display before going down 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-1 to the Dutchman, the world No.29.

The Hull ace exerted pressure on his more experienced opponent throughout an absorbing contest, and said afterwards he felt it was exactly the test he needed at this stage in his career.

"There are no easy matches and the guys at this level really make you work throughout," said Jubb. "They all serve very well and breaking is a lot tougher.

"That is one area I really need to improve, my serve and make myself tougher to beat, because when I'm feeling it from the baseline I back myself against most players."

In baking conditions on Court 1, Jubb gained the first break of serve and was dictating the early going, but a topsy-turvy opening set eventually went to a tiebreak.

But van de Zandschulp found his serve at the right time to force a mini-break and held out for a narrow 7-5 win.

"It was a pretty tight match so it was always coming down to fine margins," he explained.

"In phases I imposed my game the way I wanted to, particularly in the first set.

"I think if I had served a bit better that would have swung my way. But I enjoyed the battle out there, I was just unlucky to let some of the break points get away.

"It could have gone differently."

Jubb was still more than a match for the world No.29 and put his serve under scrutiny in the tenth game, eventually taking the set at the third attempt.

However, the Dutchman moved up a gear in the decider to take the match away from the Brit.

Despite the defeat Jubb remained in positive spirits.

"It was a great match to learn from and that's what I'll do," he added.

"I back myself to perform on all surfaces, so hopefully over the rest of the grass court season I can get some good results."

It was a positive day for Jubb, who not only produced a good performance against a top class opponent but also had his Wimbledon men's singles entry confirmed via a wildcard.

"I'm super grateful to have a wildcard," he said. "Not everyone gets to play in the most prestigious tournament in the world.

"I'm definitely looking forward to it."

